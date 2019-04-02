Linguistico simulazioni maturità 2 aprile tutte le tracce e le soluzioni

Giornata importante e impegnativa quella di oggi per i maturandi alle prese con la seconda simulazione della seconda prova di Maturità 2019. Viste le novità introdotte da quest’anno, il Ministero ha deciso di dare la possibilità ai ragazzi di confrontarsi con la prova, per comprenderne meglio la struttura e cercare così di aiutarli a stemperare la loro ansia. La tipologia di prova svolta oggi è uguale in tutto e per tutto a quella che svolgeranno all’esame di Stato: ha carattere disciplinare e una durata di ben 6 ore.

Soluzione simulazione seconda prova di Inglese linguistico (Lingua straniera 1)

Questa è la soluzione della traccia di inglese della simulazione seconda prova del linguistico svolta dai nostri tutor.

TRACCIA: Inglese

Read the following statements and say whether each one is True (T), False (F) or Not Stated (NS). Put a cross in the correct box.

1. The scene is set in the slowly fading light of a summer afternoon. T

2. There are no women present at the tea ceremony in the garden. T

3. The old man is having tea while looking at the house. T

4. The house was built during the reign of Elizabeth 1st. F

5. The American banker had only made minor changes to the interior of the house. NS



Answer the questions below. Use complete sentences and your own words.

6. What general atmosphere does the description of the garden and the ritual of the afternoon tea create? Justify your answer by referring to the text.

The general atmosphere certainly evokes pleasure. The author refers to that particular time of the day as “the perfect middle of a splendid summer afternoon” (6) where, given the conditions of light, “the scene expressed that sense of leisure still to come” (9-10). It is an in-between time when dusk hasn’t arrived yet. Nevertheless, the ritual of the afternoon tea is set on a secondary level, since the situation is in any case pleasant, whether one has tea or not.

7. How does the old man’s attitude towards the house change over time?

At first, it is stated that the man had bought the house because he wanted to grab a bargain, since it was sold at a very good price. Yet, the house had been purchased with some level of unwillingness, given its physical conditions: it was inconvenient, old and quite unlovely. But now, after twenty years, taking his afternoon tea in front of it, the old man has grown some kind of fondness towards it, recognizing its real beauty.

8. The pictorial quality of the narration creates analogies with a painting. How does the language used contribute to this effect? Substantiate your answer by referring to the text.

Henry James’ narration is highly evocative and pictorial. One could imagine a painting out of his descriptions. The general atmosphere is well described in the few lines referring to the light, which “had begun to ebb” (8) and the air “had grown mellow, the shadows were long upon the smooth, dense turf” (8-9). As for the shadows, it is said that they “lengthened slowly” (9) and that “were straight and angular” (14-15). Therefore, spatiality and atmosphere are well evoked in a very figurative fashion, so that it is not difficult to imagine the setting. The house, too, is picturesque, given its red front and its structure “of which time and the weather had played all sorts of picturesque tricks” (26-27).

PART 2 – WRITTEN PRODUCTION

A love of tradition has never weakened a nation, indeed it has strengthened nations in their moment of peril, but the new view must come. The world must roll forward.

Winston Churchill, 1944

Many people argue that traditions represent our roots and continuity with our past, and should be maintained intact, while others think that traditions should adapt to change and circumstance. Discuss the quotation in a 300-word essay giving reasons for your answer.

Traditions are sometimes a very pivotal part of our heritage and culture. They are actions, ceremonies, celebrations or simply rituals which somehow remind us of a common heritage, a common source of everything. They are, indeed, a bound with the past and with our ancestors, which gives us a sense of belonging.

The tradition introduced by Henry James’ excerpt is that of the afternoon tea, usually taken by English people around 5 pm. Being a circumstance of sharing and pleasure, it is something that every English person knows but, as stated in the first lines of the text, some of course never actually do it. Yet, taking tea during that particular time of the day is something which is highly recognisable as being English. It is even a cliché which, perpetuated during time, has solidified.

However, as stated by Winston Churchill, traditions should be subject to new views too. Being a tradition is not the only and sufficient characteristic in order to be considered something good for people, for a nation. Traditions, it is a matter of fact, can even be detrimental. In many countries there still exist arranged marriages, which are a well rooted and consolidated tradition. Still, on can and must argue on its ethics, justice and fairness. Following these traditions uncritically, i.e. not questioning them just so as not to be discriminatory and offending – or not politically correct – only implies promoting and endorsing them.

Family too is a well-rooted tradition, which we must, of course, protect and promote. Nevertheless, promoting other forms of it – one-parent families, same-sex families, etc. – is not an act of pauperisation of the traditional institution of family: it is, indeed, supporting and fostering new forms of family which are soon-to-be traditions.

Traditions, therefore, could also be extended or, even, some new forms could be created.

Soluzione simulazione seconda prova di Francese linguistico (Lingua straniera 3)

Questa è la soluzione della traccia di Francese (per gli indirizzi che hanno francese come lingua straniera 3) della simulazione seconda prova del linguistico svolta dai nostri tutor.

PROPOSTA DI SOLUZIONE PER LA SECONDA PROVA DI MATURITÀ 2019

TRACCIA: Francese

ARGOMENTO: L’hégémonie de Netflix inquiète Hollywood.

Répondez aux questions en cochant (X) la bonne réponse



1. Parmi les raisons suivantes, laquelle n’est pas indiquée comme preuve du succès de Netflix ?



A - Le nombre croissant de personnes qui regardent ses films et ses series.

B - Les Oscars que Roma a reçus.

C - Le nombre de nominations aux Oscars pour les films produits par Netflix.

D - L’entrée dans l’Association américaine du cinema.

2. Combien de nominations aux Oscars Netflix a-t-il reçues pour ses productions cinématographiques ?



A - 3

B - 10

C - 14

D - 15

3. Quel est le rôle de l’Association américaine du cinéma ?



A - promouvoir le cinéma américain dans le monde.

B - protéger les intérêts du cinéma américain.

C - financer la production cinématographique aux États-Unis.

D - préparer la cérémonie des Oscars.

Répondez aux questions suivantes avec vos propres mots et par des phrases complètes.



4. Pourquoi Nicole Vulser affirme que Netflix a adopté la stratégie du coucou ?



La femelle coucou a pour habitude de pondre un oeuf dans le nid d'autres oiseaux. Lorsque l'oeuf éclot l'oisillon tue les autres petits et devient ainsi le seul à être nourri par les parents. Nicole Vulser affirme que Netflix a adopté la technique du coucou car la plateforme a réussi à s'intégrer dans le nid d'Hollywood et, alors qu'il ne s'agit pas d'une maison de production classique, a pourtant raflé le plus de nominations aux oscars, qui sont aussi les plus prestigieuses, grâce au film Roma.

5. Le succès de Netflix est-il unanimement accepté ?



Le succès de Netflix n'est pas apprécié de tous, loin de là. En effet, nombreux sont ceux qui critiquent son modèle qui laisse peu voire pas de place à la concurrence, et remet en question le fonctionnement même de production cinématographique.

Partie 2: Production écrite

Développez le sujet de rédaction suivant.



Vous décidez de réaliser un vidéoclip à publier sur Internet pour présenter un chanteur/une chanteuse ou un groupe que vous aimez.

Vous rédigez le script correspondant, en 150 mots, en mettant en évidence les raisons de votre choix et les émotions que vous procure sa musique.

Alors que le premières notes de Blue Jeans de Lana del Rey se font entendre le vidéoclip s'ouvre sur un accéléré d'une rose qui s'épanouit. Suivent ensuite différents courts instants de vie où l'on voit des familles heureuses à la plage, des amis qui font un pique-nique dans un parc, un couple qui roule dans la nuit sur les routes californiennes, entrecoupés de vidéos montrant Lana del Rey en train de chanter. Le tout présente un aspect vintage comme s'ils s'agissaient de films amateurs tournés au super 8. L'objectif est de reprendre l'esthétique des premiers clips de Lana del Rey, d'allier douceur et mélancolie et d'y ajouter un aspect faussement amateur. Cette artiste est un mélange de moderne et d'ancien, de glamour et de kitsch, sa voix envoûtante réussit à vous faire ressentir une nostalgie pour une époque que l'on a pas connue, et le vidéoclip doit réussir à rendre en image ce surprenant mélange.

Soluzione simulazione seconda prova di Spagnolo Linguistico (Lingua straniera 3)

Qui trovate la soluzione della parte in Spagnolo per tutte le tracce del liceo linguistico che hanno Spagnolo come lingua straniera 3.

TRACCIA: Spagnolo

ARGOMENTO: Ciencias y letras conviven desde la Edad Media en la Universidad de Salamanca, la más antigua de Europa, junto a Bolonia y Oxford.

1ª PARTE: COMPRENSIÓN Y ANÁLISIS

Contesta las siguientes preguntas eligiendo la opción más correcta:

La universidad de Salamanca tiene como característica que…

a) Es más antigua que la de Bolonia

b) Fue la primera en denominarse universidad

c) Es más antigua que la de Oxford

d) Umberto Eco le dio el nombre de universitas

2. La Universidad de Salamanca es…

a) La institución pública donde conviven distintos saberes y ciencias desde la Edad Media.

b) La institución cultural más antigua del mundo, que acumula la totalidad de los conocimientos.

c) La universidad más frecuentada desde la Edad Media, en todo el mundo.

d) La Institución pública donde se acumulan todas las obras escritas desde la Edad Media.

Los “libros redondos”…

a) Fueron escritos por Torres de Villarroel

b) Estaban escritos en lenguas modernas

c) Eran representaciones geográficas

d) Estaban escritos en latín

Responde a las siguientes cuestiones con oraciones completas, sin copiar literalmente del texto:

1. ¿Qué papel jugó el Papa en la fundación de la Universidad de Salamanca?

Para fundar una Universidad en la Edad Media era necesaria la aprobación del Papa y el Rey. Los dos poderes tenían que estar de acuerdo para funda la Universidad. En la Universidad de Salamanca. El Papa Pontificio tuvo que ir a Salamanca desde Roma para fundar la Universidad con el Rey Alfonso X.

2. ¿Por qué es importante la biblioteca de la Universidad de Salamanca?

La biblioteca de la Universidad de Salamanca fue la primera biblioteca pública del Estado y primera biblioteca universitaria de Europa. Dentro de ella se recogen libros de diferentes materias desde la Edad Media.

Redacta un texto descriptivo o narrativo de 150 palabras, sobre el siguiente tema:

¿Qué expectativas tienes?

¿acceder a la universidad, a otro tipo de formación o al mundo del trabajo?

Cuando empecé el instituto tenía pensado ir a trabajar en el negocio de mi familia porque en ese momento era la opción más fácil y rápida. Durante los años que estuve en el instituto me di cuenta de que me gustaba estudiar historia y geografía. Me interesaba mucho saber sobre el tipo de vida de los romanos, cómo construían las pirámides los egipcios o qué tipo de comida había en Sudamérica antes de los españoles.

De este modo, pensé que el mejor modo para aprender esta materia era ir a la Universidad de la Sapienza di Roma para estudiar historia y arqueología. Este verano cuando me hayan aceptado en la Universidad me gustaría hacer una excavacción arqueológica en el Lazio y así continuar y aprender más sobre la vida de nuestros antepasados.

Poco a poco iré aprendendiendo más idiomas como francés, alemán o griego para viajar a otros países como arqueóloga.





