I famosi che hanno finalmente aperto un profilo Instagram

Carla Ardizzone
Di Carla Ardizzone
Fonte foto: Facebook

Molte sono le star che per scelta hanno deciso di stare lontane dai social network. Tuttavia, negli ultimi mesi sempre più attori di Hollywood, restii ad accettare di avere un account su Instagram, stanno invece sbarcando sulla piattaforma delle foto. Vediamo quali sono gli ultimi arrivi su Instagram che magari ancora non state seguendo.




Le star approdate su Instagram ultimamente

Anche se può sembrare scontato, non tutte le celebrità di Hollywood hanno un account Instagram, ma ecco i profili di alcune star che hanno deciso di iscriversi a Instagram nell’ultimo periodo:

  • Jennifer Aninston
    • Anche se la notizia non è freschissima, iniziamo con il segnalare che la Rachel Green di Friends, che tutti non possiamo che amare, ha da pochi mesi un account instagram.
  • Matthew McConaughey
    Anche la star di Interstellar, dopo molti dubbi è infine arrivato su Instagram, ovviamente stiamo parlando del talentuosissimo Matthew McConaughey.

  • Matthew Perry
    • Il mese scorso è invece arrivato su Instagram anche un altro Matthew, ma quello di cui stiamo parlando adesso è il simpaticissimo attore che ha dato vita al personaggio di Chandler in Friends: Matthew Perry.
    Happy Easter! From this fine dramatic actor.

  • Amy Adams
    • Poco dopo l’ultimo Matthew, ha deciso di creare un account Instagram anche la talentuosa attrice Amy Adams.
    I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic). ⁣ ⁣ THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! ⁣ ⁣ These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. ⁣ ⁣ If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES

  • Johnny Depp
    • Ultimo, ma non per importanza, è da qualche giorno sbarcato su Instagram il pirata più famoso di sempre, Johnny Depp, che ha approfittato di questo lockdown per esplorare il mondo dei social e per cercare di rimanere connesso con i suoi fan e i suoi amici.
