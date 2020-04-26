I famosi che hanno finalmente aperto un profilo Instagram

Fonte foto: Facebook
Molte sono le star che per scelta hanno deciso di stare lontane dai social network. Tuttavia, negli ultimi mesi sempre più attori di Hollywood, restii ad accettare di avere un account su Instagram, stanno invece sbarcando sulla piattaforma delle foto. Vediamo quali sono gli ultimi arrivi su Instagram che magari ancora non state seguendo.
Le star approdate su Instagram ultimamenteAnche se può sembrare scontato, non tutte le celebrità di Hollywood hanno un account Instagram, ma ecco i profili di alcune star che hanno deciso di iscriversi a Instagram nell’ultimo periodo:
[/img]Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic). THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A pic from the Studio, when @kirkhammett (of @metallica , obviously) brought the famous guitar, "Greeny" over for a visit... It is the '59 Les Paul, once owned and played for many, many moons, by the incredible Peter Green from early days of Fleetwood Mac!!! I was and remain, somewhat, in shock!!! An incredible experience!!! The painting on the wall is one I made of an old friend... My old dog, Mooh, who sadly passed away back when i was away on location filming, "Public Enemies". He was a very gentle boy and i still miss him greatly!!!!