Chi ha vinto i Grammy 2021?

Lucilla Tomassi
Di Lucilla Tomassi
vincitori grammy 2021
Fonte foto: Grammy.com

Nella notte tra il 14 e il 15 marzo 2021 è andata in scena allo Staples Centre la 63ª edizione dei Grammy Award, uno dei riconoscimenti più importanti nel mondo della musica. A trionfare ottenendo la maggior parte delle nomination è stata Beyoncé, con ben nove candidature. Andiamo a scoprire tutti i vincitori.

Leggi anche:

Grammy Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori

Senza indugio andiamo quindi a dare uno sguardo ai vincitori della serata dei Grammy Awards del 2021:

Album of the year
  • Folklore - Taylor Swift

    • Record of the year
  • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

    • Song of the year
  • I Can't Breathe - H.E

    • Best new artist
  • Megan Thee Stallion

    • Best pop solo performance
  • Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
    •
    Best pop duo/group performance
  • Rain on Me - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

    • Best pop vocal album
  • Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

    • Best progressive R&B album
  • It Is What It Is - Thundercat

    • Best rap song
  • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

    • Best rap album
  • King's Disease - Nas

    • Best melodic rap performance
  • Lockdown - Anderson .Paak

    • Best dance recording
  • 10% - Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

    • Best dance/electronic album
  • Bubba - Kaytranada

    • Best rock performance
  • Shameika - Fiona Apple

    • Best metal performance
  • Bodycount - Bum Rush

    • Best rock album
  • The New Abnormal - The Strokes

    • Best alternative album
  • Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple

    • Best R&B performance
  • Black Parade - Beyoncé

    • Best country album
  • Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

    • Best Country Solo Performance
  • When My Army Prays - Vince Gill

    • Best Country Duo/Group Performance
  • 10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

    • Best musical theatre album
  • Jagged Little Pill

    • Producer of the year, non-classical
  • Andrew Watt

    • Best music video
  • Brown Skin Girl - Beyoncé ft Blue Ivy and Wizkid

