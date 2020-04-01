Invia Appunti
Coronavirus: "Continuerò a insegnare anche su Zoom". Il post virale dei prof commuove il mondo

Carla Ardizzone
Di Carla Ardizzone
videocall
Fonte foto Twitter

In queste difficili settimane di quarantena sono milioni gli studenti a casa, infatti non è solo l’Italia ormai ad aver ordinato uno stringente lockdown a scuole e attività, ma in tutto il mondo sono sempre più i paesi che contano di fare lo stesso, intimando i propri cittadini a rimanere a casa il più possibile e a uscire solo se strettamente necessario, in modo da limitare i contagi da Codi-19.
In questo clima pieno di tensione e - spesso - solitudine e isolamento, un appello sta facendo il giro del web, e questo appello riguarda la scuola e gli insegnanti.


Il post che commuove il web al tempo del Covid-19

Gli insegnanti a casa sono tantissimi, così come i loro alunni, in quarantena forzata da quasi un mese ormai. Ma per tenere alto il morale, sul web sta diventando virale una commovente dedica che i professori stanno dirigendo verso i loro alunni. Il post, scritto inizialmente in inglese, recita così: “Vi insegnerò in una stanza, vi insegnerò ora su Zoom, vi insegnerò a casa vostra, vi insegnerò con un mouse, vi insegnerò qui e lì, vi insegnerò perché mi importa, perciò date il massimo e non preoccupatevi del resto.” A condividere questa filastrocca, che in inglese suona molto meglio perché composta in rima, e ad aiutarla a diventare virale è stato l’attore Joseph Gordon Lewitt sul suo account Twitter:


“I will teach you in a room…” l’appello virale dei prof

Il post in questione è stato subito reso virale su twitter, soprattutto da professori e scuole, che hanno dedicato quelle parole molto semplici, ma colme di affetto a tutti i loro alunni. Di seguito ecco come alcuni insegnanti hanno fatto condiviso questo messaggio di speranza e positività, accrescendone l’eco.









