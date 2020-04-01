Coronavirus: "Continuerò a insegnare anche su Zoom". Il post virale dei prof commuove il mondo

i will teach you in a room.

i will teach you now on zoom.

i will teach you in your house.

i will teach you with a mouse.

i will teach you here and there.

i will teach you because i care. pic.twitter.com/ilDzvfZ4iN — Miss Macon (@miss_macon) March 30, 2020

