Coronavirus: "Continuerò a insegnare anche su Zoom". Il post virale dei prof commuove il mondo

Fonte foto Twitter
In queste difficili settimane di quarantena sono milioni gli studenti a casa, infatti non è solo l’Italia ormai ad aver ordinato uno stringente lockdown a scuole e attività, ma in tutto il mondo sono sempre più i paesi che contano di fare lo stesso, intimando i propri cittadini a rimanere a casa il più possibile e a uscire solo se strettamente necessario, in modo da limitare i contagi da Codi-19. In questo clima pieno di tensione e - spesso - solitudine e isolamento, un appello sta facendo il giro del web, e questo appello riguarda la scuola e gli insegnanti.
Il post che commuove il web al tempo del Covid-19Gli insegnanti a casa sono tantissimi, così come i loro alunni, in quarantena forzata da quasi un mese ormai. Ma per tenere alto il morale, sul web sta diventando virale una commovente dedica che i professori stanno dirigendo verso i loro alunni. Il post, scritto inizialmente in inglese, recita così: “Vi insegnerò in una stanza, vi insegnerò ora su Zoom, vi insegnerò a casa vostra, vi insegnerò con un mouse, vi insegnerò qui e lì, vi insegnerò perché mi importa, perciò date il massimo e non preoccupatevi del resto.” A condividere questa filastrocca, che in inglese suona molto meglio perché composta in rima, e ad aiutarla a diventare virale è stato l’attore Joseph Gordon Lewitt sul suo account Twitter:
Love and extra appreciation to all the teachers around the world. pic.twitter.com/u6seWgAOoj— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) March 30, 2020
