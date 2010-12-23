Movimento romantico - Analysis

Movimento romantico

During the 18th century English Romanticism saw the prevalence of poetry, which it was considered the best way that reflected the need to give expression to the emotional experience and individual feelings. during the romantic age Imagination was considered really important because it gained a primary role in the process of poetic composition. Thanks to the eye of the imagination Romantic poets could see beyond the surface reality and discover a new truth. it was defined as divine faculty that only the poet was able to use, imagination allowed the poet to re-create and modify the external world of experience. The poet was seen as a visionary prophet or as a teacher whose task was to mediate between man and nature. In fact also nature gained a primarily role in the poetic process because the Romantic poets considered nature as a living force and as the expression of God in the universe. Nature became a main source of inspiration for poets. the Romantic poets searched for a new, individual style through the choice of a language and subject suitable to poetry. The great English Romantic poets are usually grouped into two generations. The poets of the first generation, William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge and The poets of the second generation, George Gordon Byron, Percy Bysshe Shelley and John Keats.