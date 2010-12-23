Ricetta in inglese di dolci

Recipe: Figs cake
This is the recipe of my favorite cake. Unfortunately it takes a long time to prepare. The preparation of the ingredients requires about two hours and a half and the cooking requires another thirty minutes. But trust me, it’s worth trying.
Ingredients
500 g dry figs
100 g raisins
100 g walnut kernel
2 spoons of honey
100 g pealed almonds
4 spoons of flour
3 spoons of bread-crumb
50 g butter
1 lemon grated skin
½ glass of apple juice (optional)
ground cinnamon
salt
Procedure
Cut the figs in this slices and wash the raisins. Put the figs and raisins in enough water so as to cover them and cook on a low fire for about half an hour. Drain them from the water but keep the cooking water aside.
In the meantime, in a tureen stir all the other ingredients (flour and bread-crumbs with a pinch of salt, walnut kernel, almonds, honey, lemon skin and cinnamon) and then add the figs and raisins, the butter melted in bain-marie and some figs cooking water (or apple juice). Let the mixture rest for a couple of hours at room-temperature.
After the two hours have passed, pour the mixture in a baking tray that has been formerly greased and covered in flour (or covered in parchment paper) and then bake in the oven at a high temperature (about 200 °C) for about 30 minutes, until the mixture has dried.