Ricetta in inglese di dolci

Recipe: Figs cake

Procedure

This is the recipe of my favorite cake. Unfortunately it takes a long time to prepare. The preparation of the ingredients requires about two hours and a half and the cooking requires another thirty minutes. But trust me, it’s worth trying.Ingredients500 g dry figs100 g raisins100 g walnut kernel2 spoons of honey100 g pealed almonds4 spoons of flour3 spoons of bread-crumb50 g butter1 lemon grated skin½ glass of apple juice (optional)ground cinnamonsaltCut the figs in this slices and wash the raisins.Put the figs and raisins in enough water so as to cover them and cook on a low fire for about half an hour. Drain them from the water but keep the cooking water aside.In the meantime, in a tureen stir all the other ingredients (flour and bread-crumbs with a pinch of salt, walnut kernel, almonds, honey, lemon skin and cinnamon) and then add the figs and raisins, the butter melted in bain-marie and some figs cooking water (or apple juice). Let the mixture rest for a couple of hours at room-temperature.After the two hours have passed, pour the mixture in a baking tray that has been formerly greased and covered in flour (or covered in parchment paper) and then bake in the oven at a high temperature (about 200 °C) for about 30 minutes, until the mixture has dried.