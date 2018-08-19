Riassunto Elvis Presley

Biografia in inglese di Elvis Presley

Traduzione

Elvis Presley was born on January 8th 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi. His parents were very poor and very religious, and Elvis regularly sang at church services. In the summer of 1953 he recorded two songs for his mother's birthday. Sam Phillips heard Elvis and asked him to record 'That's All Right' in July 1954.20.000 copies were sold. He made five more records for Sam Phillips' Sun Records studio, then he met Tom Parker, who became his manager and sold Elvis's contract to RCA records. In March, 1958, Elvis had to join the army and wanted to be an ordinary soldier. He spent the next two years in Germany, where he met Priscilla Beaulieu, who became his wife eight years later. In 1960 he left the army and went to Hollywood where he made several films. Nel 1973 he divorced and in August 1977 he died from a heart attack.Elvis Presley nacque l'8 Gennaio 1935 a Tupelo, in Mississippi. I suoi genitori erano molto poveri e molto religiosi ed Elvis regolarmente cantava alle funzioni religiose. Nell'estate del 1953 registrò due canzoni per il compleanno della madre. Sam Phillips sentì Elvis e gli chiese di registrare 'Va bene' nel Luglio 1954. 20.000 copie furono vendute. Lui fece più di cinque record per lo studio di Sam Phillips 'Sun Records', poi incontrò Tom Parker, che divenne il suo manager e vendette il contratto di Elvis al RCA records. Nel Marzo 1958 Elvis dovette entrare nell'esercito e voleva essere un comune soldato. Lui trascorse i successivi due anni in Germania, dove incontrò Priscilla Beaulieu, che divenne sua moglie otto anni dopo. Nel 1960 lasciò l'esercito e andò a Hollywood dove produsse molti film. Nel 1973 divorziò e morì per un attacco di cuore nell'Agosto 1977.