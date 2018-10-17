Fortnite si veste per Halloween: arrivate le nuove skin

Da inizio ottobre sul gioco del momento, Fortnite, si è scatenata la caccia alle skin di Halloween. Moltissime sono state inserite in queste settimane, e ancora tante sono attese prima della fine del mese. Alcune sono skin che i giocatori di lunga data già conoscono, ma che erano state proposte solo per l’Halloween 2017, e che dunque sono considerate piuttosto rare, ma molte altre sono le new entry di questa nuova stagione.

Andiamo a scoprire le skin e le possibili sfide di Fortnite per questo Halloween 2018.

Le skin di Halloween 2018 su Fortnite

Strike bone-chilling fear The Skull Squad Gear is available now in the Item Shop. pic.twitter.com/EGj18nMFhd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 13 ottobre 2018

Skull Trooper Ramirez will be joining the fight to Save the World as a free hero soon pic.twitter.com/WyM2Up3szZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 12 ottobre 2018

All tricks... No treats The new Hollowhead Outfit and Carver Pickaxe are available now! pic.twitter.com/HkWY6Ml6QZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 14 ottobre 2018

The doctor is in... The new Grim Medicine Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/On4QgBBro4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 12 ottobre 2018

Reap what you sow. The new Straw Stuffed Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/wYfT0QHaBX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 7 ottobre 2018

Don't forget your umbrella. The new Lightning & Thunderstorms Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/OxNnN1I9lT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 5 ottobre 2018

Ancora nessuna sfida a tema Halloween è stata annunciata per questa season 6, maper la festa dei morti. Oltre agli addobbi di fantasmi e zucche che potete trovare in giro per la mappa, nel negozio si stanno aggiungendo sempre più skin per la festa di Halloween.Vediamo insieme le più belle.E voi quale avete intenzione di acquistare?