Fortnite si veste per Halloween: arrivate le nuove skin

lucy.t.997
Da inizio ottobre sul gioco del momento, Fortnite, si è scatenata la caccia alle skin di Halloween. Moltissime sono state inserite in queste settimane, e ancora tante sono attese prima della fine del mese. Alcune sono skin che i giocatori di lunga data già conoscono, ma che erano state proposte solo per l’Halloween 2017, e che dunque sono considerate piuttosto rare, ma molte altre sono le new entry di questa nuova stagione.
Andiamo a scoprire le skin e le possibili sfide di Fortnite per questo Halloween 2018.


Le skin di Halloween 2018 su Fortnite

Ancora nessuna sfida a tema Halloween è stata annunciata per questa season 6, ma la mappa della Battle Royal ha già iniziato ad essere addobbata per la festa dei morti. Oltre agli addobbi di fantasmi e zucche che potete trovare in giro per la mappa, nel negozio si stanno aggiungendo sempre più skin per la festa di Halloween.
Vediamo insieme le più belle.


E voi quale avete intenzione di acquistare?
