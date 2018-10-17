Fortnite si veste per Halloween: arrivate le nuove skin

Da inizio ottobre sul gioco del momento, Fortnite, si è scatenata la caccia alle skin di Halloween. Moltissime sono state inserite in queste settimane, e ancora tante sono attese prima della fine del mese. Alcune sono skin che i giocatori di lunga data già conoscono, ma che erano state proposte solo per l’Halloween 2017, e che dunque sono considerate piuttosto rare, ma molte altre sono le new entry di questa nuova stagione.
Andiamo a scoprire le skin e le possibili sfide di Fortnite per questo Halloween 2018.
Le skin di Halloween 2018 su FortniteAncora nessuna sfida a tema Halloween è stata annunciata per questa season 6, ma la mappa della Battle Royal ha già iniziato ad essere addobbata per la festa dei morti. Oltre agli addobbi di fantasmi e zucche che potete trovare in giro per la mappa, nel negozio si stanno aggiungendo sempre più skin per la festa di Halloween.
Vediamo insieme le più belle.
Strike bone-chilling fear
The Skull Squad Gear is available now in the Item Shop. pic.twitter.com/EGj18nMFhd— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 13 ottobre 2018
Skull Trooper Ramirez will be joining the fight to Save the World as a free hero soon pic.twitter.com/WyM2Up3szZ— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 12 ottobre 2018
All tricks... No treats
The new Hollowhead Outfit and Carver Pickaxe are available now! pic.twitter.com/HkWY6Ml6QZ— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 14 ottobre 2018
The doctor is in...
The new Grim Medicine Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/On4QgBBro4— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 12 ottobre 2018
Reap what you sow.
The new Straw Stuffed Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/wYfT0QHaBX— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 7 ottobre 2018
Don't forget your umbrella.
The new Lightning & Thunderstorms Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/OxNnN1I9lT— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) 5 ottobre 2018
E voi quale avete intenzione di acquistare?