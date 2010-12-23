Wig and Bun

Wig

A wig is a manufactured covering made from artificial or real hair that someone wears either to change his appearance or to cover up baldness.Ex: When Victoria was being treated for cancer, she lost all her hair because of the chemotherapy. She ended up getting a wig because she didn't want people to see her bald.Ex: The actor had to use a wig for the play because the role called for a man with long, blonde hair, and his hair was short and black.A toupée is a small wig that does not cover the entire head, but instead covers a bald spot.Ex: Stuart thinks that his toupée looks so real that no one can tell that he's going bald, but it's so obvious that anyone who meets him would know the truth.Ex: Although toupées have been used for many centuries, toupée use seems to be in decline in recent years, as more men have stopped trying to hide their baldness.





Bun

A bun is a hairstyle in which the hair is pulled back, twisted, and wrapped into a tight, circular coil at the back of the head.Ex: Ballet dancers often wear their hair in a tight, high bun so that it stays out of their face as they turn.Ex: Although buns are more frequently worn by women, men also use this hairstyle when participating in certain sports.An updo is a term for any hairstyle in which a woman’s hair is pulled back and fastened away from her face and neck.Ex: Stylists typically advise women not to wash their hair before coming to the salon to get an updo because recently washed hair is slippery and more difficult to style.Ex: Jana usually wears her hair down, so it was surprising to see her in an updo for her sister's wedding