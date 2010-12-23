Highlights and Dreadlocks

Highlights

When speaking about hair, highlights are narrow strips of hair that are a lighter color than the surrounding hair. Highlights can be naturally occurring, or they can be the result of dyeing or coloring hair.Ex: Tessa hasn't gotten her hair dyed. Her hair only looks lighter because she's been spending a lot of time outdoors recently and the sun has brought out her natural highlights.Ex: Uli's mom is trying to convince her to get red highlights because she thinks it would look nice with her brown hair.Another hair coloring technique is called ombré, which refers to dying the hair so that the color fades from light to dark or dark to light. Typically, someone with ombré coloring will have dark roots and the hair will gradually become lighter toward the ends.Ex: Many hairdressers recommend the ombré technique for clients who are looking for a low-maintenance hairstyle.Ex: Paula likes the ombré look, and she appreciates that she doesn't have to get her hair dyed as frequently. The dark tones at her roots blend in well with her natural hair color.





Dreadlocks

Dreadlocks is a hairstyle in which the hair is worn in long, rope-like locks. Dreadlock can also refer to a single lock of hair that has been twisted into this style. Sometimes the hair styled in this way is called simply dreads.Ex: Although dreadlocks are often associated with Rastafarianism, a movement that started in twentieth-century Jamaica, the first known examples of the hairstyle come from Ancient Egypt.Ex: There are many different techniques for forming dreadlocks, some of which include not brushing the hair at all until the dreads form or having the hair styled into braids, twists, or coils.Cornrows refers to a traditional Middle Eastern and African style of hair grooming in which the hair is braided very close to the scalp in such a way that a continuous, raised row is produced.Ex: Another hairstyle known for being easy to maintain is cornrows, because the rows can be left for weeks at a time as long as they are carefully washed.Ex: Although cornrows have been used as a way to style women's hair for thousands of years, male styling with cornrows can only be traced back historically to the early nineteenth century.