Phrasal verbs and mental disorders

Phrasal verbs
• To get down something: write down
• To get round to: to make time to do something. SOno impeganto in sto momento e appena finisco torno da te, oppure eventually deal with something (non immediatamente), quando avr- del tempo;
• To get through: finire, completare qualcosa oppure comunicare un messaggio con il telefono o con l’email
• To give something in: submit/hand in
• To give up: arrendersi, mollare
• To go ahead with something: to continue con, procedure con
Con I colleghi, usare l’imperativo
Prepare
Mark
Attach, attaccare
Wash
Sterilize
Drain assorbire
Obtain
Withdraw=take out, prendere qualcosa e tirarlo fuori
Rub strofinale
Interlazed, mettere le mani le une tra le alter
Thoroughly con attenzione, interamente
Rinse sciacqua
Mental disorders
Autistic: affected by a mental disorder which inhibits social interaction, communication and emotional developmente
Psychotic: affected by a mental illness which is characterized by delusions, hallucinations
Insane: a state of mind which prevdents normale percepition, behavior or social interaction.
Colloquial and inappropriate terms:
Crazy: to go/be crazy In USA
Mad: to go mad IN UK
Deranged: insane
Lunatic: mentally ill or used to indicate someone who is affected by drastic mood swings
Retarded: a very derogatory term for people with learning difficulties