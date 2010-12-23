Phrasal verbs e dare brutte notizie

Phrasal verbs• to pick up: comprendere, capire;• to put something down to: attribuire, assegnarePut (irregular verb) something down to: toattribute, to assign, to be caused by“He put these surprising data down to imperfecttechnique.”“Although the patient’s recovery was put down to amiracle, I think it is more likely that the cancer wassuccessfully removed during surgery.” Anche se la guarigione è stata attribuita a un miracolo, è oiù probabile sia guarito per l’intervento;• to put something off/off something: ritardare, posticipare;• to put someone through: to connect to, mettere in contatto;• to reel something off/off something: parlare, ascoltare o ripetere molto velocemnente e facilmente;• to round something off/off something: calcolare un numero senza decimali o con pochi decimali oppure abbreviare, finire qualcosa.Dare brutte notizie al pazienteI’m sorry to have to tell you that;This can’t be easy for you;This must be really difficultBisogna anche dare Speranza: there’e still a lot we can do, we still have some optionsDare brutte notizie alla famigliaI am afraid the news is not goodUnfortunately, the situation has taken a turn for the worseSpeigare cosa è_ it is a case of, I believe it isEssere empaticoI know it’s not easy to hear this