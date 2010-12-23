Phrasal verbs (2)

Phrasal verbs (verbi fraseologici)

• to act up: to function irregularly or imperfectly, usually in reference to machines or parts of the body.Esempio: my computer is acting up – just when I need it most or my back is acting up (per ragioni sconosciuti fa male);• to account for: to explain, to rationalize.Esempio: how do you account for these interesting results? (come spieghi questi interessanti risultati);• to add up:◦ to find the sum/total of.Esempio: could you add up these figures (numeri/cifre)?;◦ to be logical/make sense.Esempio: his argument did not add up so I disagreed with his point of view;• Be in on something: to be involved in.Esempio: Dr Jones wants to be in on the proposed research (vuole far parte della ricerca proposta);• to boil something down/boil down something: to decrease in size, to summarize.Esempio: the first copy of your article is too long, we’ll have to boil it down or it will take me all week to boil my thesis down to a two-page summary;• to break down: to deconstruct (dividere una situazione complicata in parti più piccole), to fail, referred to both machines and people.Esempio: this machine han broken down or we’ll have to break the operation down into separate phases.È diventato anche un sostantivo=breakdown. Esempio: she has a nervous breakdown.