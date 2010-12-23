Medicine may be divided into:• Brand medicine: usually produced by pharmaceutical companies and patented in order to give the developer exclusive right to produce them; they cost more than generic medicine;• Generic medicine: drugs that are not patent or whose patent has expired and may be produced or copied by other companies without restrictions.Orphan disease=disease effecting fewer than 200000 citizens in the USA or having less than 5% prevalence in the communityLADME describes the pharmacokinetic properties and disposition of a pharmaceutical compound within an organism:• Liberation: manner of release of a drug from its dosage form• Absorption: movement of the medication into and throughout the bloodstream, absorption through the skin, intestine and oral mucosa• Distribution: the way substances spread and are dispersed or disseminated throughout the body• Metabolism: chemical conversion of medication into metabolites within the body• Excretion: the way the medication is eliminated and removed from the body; it may occur through the kidney, bladder, feces or lungs and skinShoulder blade (scapola)Elbow/arm joint (gomito)Thumb (pollice)Calf (polpaccio)Shin (stinco)Heel (tallone)Toe (dita dei piedi)Liver (fegato)Kidneys (reni)Bladder (vescica)Gall bladder (cistifellea)