Common forms of medication

Drugs or medications: any substance that altersnormal bodily functionsDifferent from:1. Endogenous biochemicals like hormones because they are introduced from outside the organism2. Natural substances such as beer, wines and some mushrooms may be located on the threshold between food and drugs3. Recreational drugs: psychoactive substances used to have fun or enhance senses and perception; they may cause addiction and habituation and may be both legal(tobacco, alcohol and caffeine) and illegal (narcotics, hallucinogens)Medicines are divided into three categories by governments according to their legal jurisdiction:1.Over-the-counter (OTC) medications: available in pharmacies and supermarkets without special restrictions2. Behind-the-counter (BTC), known as “pharmacy medicines” in the UK: dispensed bya licensed pharmacist without the need for a doctor’s prescription3. Prescription only medicines (POM): must be prescribed by a licensed medical professional• tablets compresse• capsules capsule• powders polveri• drops gocce• liquids: available as solutions, syrups, suspensions (powder mixed with liquid), elixirs sciroppi• injectable solutions soluzioni iniettabilk• inhalants and sprays• suppositories supposte• skin preparations: available as creams, ointments, lotions, pastes