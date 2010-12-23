Braid and Ponytail

Braid

To braid means to interlace three or more strands of hair together. Braid also refers to hair that has been styled in this way.Ex: Pauline typically braided her hair before she went to bed so that it wouldn't get too tangled while she slept.Ex: Greta had short hair for such a long time that she was very excited when it got long enough to braid again.A french braid is a type of braided hairstyle in which three sections of hair are braided from the crown of the head to the nape of one's neck.Ex: Despite being called a French braid, this hairstyle has been used for thousands of years, and has been depicted in art from Ancient Greece.Ex: The army caused a controversy when it updated its dress code for women because many felt it discriminated against African American women. The new code allowed single braids, like the french braid, but prohibited or restricted hairstyles with multiple braids, cornrows, and coils.





Ponytail

A ponytail is a hairstyle in which the hair is tied back in such a way that it hangs down, much like a horse's tail.Ex: Female athletes with longer hair will often wear it in ponytails when practicing or playing so that their hair does not get caught up in something or grabbed by another player.Ex: Many women consider ponytails to be an informal hairstyle, so they generally avoid them for formal events.Pigtails, in American English, or twintails, in British English, refer to a hairstyle in which the hair is divided and styled into two ponytails or braids, one on each side of the head.Ex: Pippi Longstocking, a famous character in children's literature, was known for wearing her hair in braided pigtails.Ex: When Roxanne was little, her mum put her hair in pigtails all the time, but she hasn't worn her hair that way in years.