Restoration of the Monarchy (3)

The Restoration Of The Monarchy

After Cromwell's death, the Republic began to collapse

- In 1660, Charles II was asked by the Parliament to go back from his exile

- His court was the most immoral ever

2 Catastrophes happened in London:

Bubonic Plague

Great Fire

James II succeeded his brother Charles

He was Catholic and had a son from his second wife

The Parliament feared a Catholic succession so they called William of Orange (his wife Mary, was James' older daughter)

James II fled abroad

1689 - Mary and William estabkished as "Joint Monarchs"

1689 - Bill of Rights was signed, for which:

The king couldn't raise taxes

He also couldn't keep an army without the consent of the Parliament

England Became a Constitutional Monarch

The Tories and The Whigs

ToriesFormed in 1679-80Their name derived from the 17th Century Irish outlaws who killed English settlersThey believed in the divine right of the monarchThey opposed religious tolerationThe Church of England and the landowners supported themIn 1832 they became the "Conservative Party"WhigsTheir name derced from "Cattle Drivers"They were descendants of The ParliamentariansThey were supported by the wealthy and commercial classesThey fought for: industrial and commercial development, vigorous foreign policy and religious tolerationThey became the "Liberal Party" in 1860sThe meetings of Whigs ministers gave origin to the Cabinet