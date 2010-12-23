Disraeli , Benjamin - Life

Benjamin Disraeli

Benjamin Disraeli is was of the most important figures during the 19° century. He was born in 1874 during Queen Victoria’s reign and he became Prime Minister in 1868. He regained his position after the elections in 1874 and he’s regarded as one of the most important figure od that period because a lot of different acts passed during his government. In fact during his second term, his government passed a new act “the Artisans’ and Labourers’ Dwellings Act” which allowed for the first time local public authorities to clear the slums and provided housing for the poor. But another important theme for Disraeli was sanitation that was guaranteed by the “Public Health Act” that provided sanitation as well as running water. This was a really important act because during the Victorian Age, people used to live in bad condition of sanitation, especially in workhouses. There is also another act that was passed during Disraeli's government with is the Factory Act that is linked to an important institution of the 19° century. This act limited the working hours per week. Disraeli’s foreign policy was dominated by the Eastern Question, that is, the decay of the Ottoman Empire and the attempt by other European countries, such as Russia, to gain power there. In 1875 Disraeli encouraged the purchase of more shares in the Suez Canal Company to protect Britain’s route to the East. Disraeli had been Prime Minister in UK for two times until the 19 April 188, when he died.