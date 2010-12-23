Comparison of the original version of Geordie and Edward

Comparison of the original version of Geordie, between the version of De André and Edward

The original version of Geordie and Edward present a rhythm, given by the numerous repetition and rimes. The De André version has fewer repetitions because it is a pop ballad so it doesn't need to be transmitted orally. Edward and Geordie are both noble characters.You can understand that Geordie is rich in the expression "golden chain" in the original version and "corda d'oro" in De André's version. Edward is probably rich because he has a hawk and a horse, very useful to feudal lords for hunting. Both ballads tell a tragic story: in Geordie, the protagonist is killed at the end of the story, and in Edward, the protagonist treats his mother badly because she has given him bad advice.Geordie tells the tragic story of a young beutiful wife who tries to save her husband from being hanged for poaching. She is unable to persuade the judge, even though she reveals that she has two young children and a third baby is on the way, all of whom will remain fathreless.Edward tells the story of a young man, whose name’s Edward, that after killing his poor hawk, horse and father, goes to his own mother to tell her what he has just done. Edward’s mother doesn’t have a reaction to her son’s crimes, in fact she also tries to convince him they’re not so terrible. But Edward, who feels guilty and a murderer, decides to leave, to go far away by the sea to forget and. Before he goes, his mother, who is a bad and selfish woman, asks him what he’s going to leave to his wife and children. He answers he will leave them nothing. Then his mother asks him what he’s going to leave for her. Edward’s answer is now terrible: he gives her the curse of Hell, because she’s the one who gave him such horrible counsels.