McCarthy, Cormac - The Sunset Limited: A Novel in Dramatic Form

"The Sunset Limited: A Novel in Dramatic Form by Cormac McCarthy"

"The Sunset Limited: A Novel in Dramatic Form" is a play written by author Cormac McCarthy. The book was published in 2006.In this book, the author brings two of the main disputes of his narrative experience face to face. Two nameless men, identified as "white" and "black", face each other in a dialogue that lasts for 60 pages, in what is a real battle between philosophical positions that are (perhaps) irreconcilable.It is not two ethnic groups that oppose each other, but different ideas and worlds. Flavors, visions, experiences that intertwine in the exasperation of the clash between life and death while flashes of sharp desperation and subtle irony bounce between dizziness and chasms of illusion and despair.Two antithetical concepts remain suspended in the metaphysicality of an almost ethereal debate, yet as dangerous as blades.The agnostic, salvationist, pro-biblical attitude of the experience of life and its eternal hopes is confronted with the cold and rational nihilism of knowledge, in a dialogue that sweeps across the ocean of material and immaterial things that make up existence, while maintaining the theme of death as its fulcrum, carried out in all its declinations.McCarthy's prose is dry, brutal and concrete.