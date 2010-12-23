Hornby, Nick – Funny Girl

Plot

"Funny Girl" is a novel written by English author Nick Hornby, which was published in 2014.The novel is set in 1964 and the protagonist is Barbara. She's a handsome Blackpool girl on the verge of becoming a beauty queen, but as she's freezing in a bathing suit on a beach where it's cold even in July, she decides once and for all that her dream is to be a comedian.. To follow her dream, Barbara moves to London. Barbara - now Sophie - introduces herselfat an audition, with an agent and with the determination not to want to be simply "decorative". He thus gets the lead part of a television series. However, little by little reality and fiction begin to resemble each other and the traps to avoid become others.In addition to Barbara, we meet a kaleidoscope of very original characters: the vain actor who considers himself wasted on comedy; the homosexual author, intolerant of his clandestine condition and eager to provoke; the cultured and sensitive producer who already feels old due to the wave of change that is coming.Hornby's novel is a pleasant read, especially for those who love the legendary 60s: there are numerous references to music, art, society of the period. In addition, between the pages, you can see photographs of places, advertising signs and much more of these years.