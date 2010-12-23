Hornby, Nick – Slam

Slam by Nick Hornby: plot and commentary

Plot

Commentary

"Slam" is a novel written by British author Nick Hornby, which was published in 2008.The novel "Slam" is written in the first person. It totally follows the point of view of the very young protagonist. Hornby's narration is surprisingly accurate in depicting and simulating the tone, the jargon and the way of thinking of a teenager.The protagonist of this novel is Sam, a boy of sixteen. He lives in a somewhat ramshackle family, and has a great passion for skateboarding. The protagonist arouses great tenderness, his addressing the great skater is like appealing to the super ego, hoping that he will give answers and advice, which we can only find within us.The arrival of Alicia, a girl you fall in love with right away, will irremediably change her life.In this novel, the British author denounces in a subtle, indirect and ironic way, albeit in a very subtle and indirect way, the social situation characterized by the contrast between freedom of morals and poor education in affectivity.The author's writing is smooth and ironic.In fact, Alicia becomes pregnant and Sam is forced to face the situation that had involved his parents 16 years earlier, asking for advice from the poster of his hero-skater Tony Hawk