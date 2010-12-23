Amleto in italiano e in inglese

Amleto

La vicenda è ambientata in Danimarca e vede come protagonista Amleto, principe di Danimarca ed erede al trono in seguito alla morte di suo padre. Alla morte di suo padre si aggiungono le nozze imminenti della madre Gertrude con Claudio, fratello del defunto re, e l’amore per la bella Ofelia, da lei non corrisposto. Tutti questi avvenimenti provocano in Amleto un’angoscia e una malinconia così profonda che egli non riuscirà ad arrestare.Una notte, però, gli appare lo spirito di suo padre che rivelandogli di esser stato avvelenato e ucciso da suo fratello Claudio gli chiede vendetta. Il giovane principe dubita della veridicità di quello spettro, che potrebbe essere frutto della sua angoscia, così decide di fingersi pazzo e osservando i comportamenti di Claudio si convince della sua colpevolezza. Vuole rivelare tutto a sua madre ma non ci riesce in quanto si accorge di essere spiato da qualcuno e convinto sia Claudio uccide per errore Polonio, il ciambellano del regno e padre della giovane Ofelia, la quale non potendo sopportare la mancanza di suo padre si suicida. Il fratello Laerte, spinto da Claudio, sfida a duello Amleto. E’ proprio qui che termina tragicamente l’intera vicenda: Claudio cosparge una spada con del veleno, che versa anche in una coppa di vino, Gertrude la beve e muore, Laerte e Amleto si colpiscono a vicenda con la spada avvelenata ma prima di morire Amleto chiede perdono a Laerte e riesce ad uccidere Claudio, attuando la vendetta voluta da suo padre.Hamlet fa parte delle opere scritte da uno dei drammaturghi più famosi del ‘500-600, William Shakespeare.Le notizie sulla vita di Shakespeare che sono giunte fino a noi sono pressoché discontinue a causa delle numerose leggende che circondano la sua figura. Di certo si sa che egli nacque a Stratfort-upon-Avon nel 1564, da una famiglia benestante, che finì poi sommersa dai debiti. A 18 anni Shakespeare sposò Anne Hathaway, con la quale ebbe tre figli, da qui fino al 1592, quando portò a termine le sue prime opere (Titus Andronicus, Henry VI, etc.) le tracce di Shakespeare si dissolvono. A partire dal 1600 le sue commedie divennero famosissime ed erano già recitate nelle corti più nobili e nei teatri più prestigiosi. Nel 1609 si trasferì a Stratford e nel 1613 terminò la sua ultima opera “The Tempest”. Morì nel 1616.Oltre ad “Hamlet”, scritto nel 1600, le sue opere più famose e recitate in tutto il mondo sono “Romeo and Juliet”, scritta nel 1595, “Il Mercante di Venezia”, scritta nel 1596, “Julius Caesar”, dedicata a Giulio Cesare e scritta nel 1599 e “Othello”, scritto nel 1604.The story is set in Denmark, and its main character is Hamlet, prince of Denmark and heir to the throne after the father’s death. His father's death is accompanied by the upcoming wedding between his mother Gertrude with Claudio, brother of the king, and the love for the beautiful Ofelia, which she doesn’t exchange. All these events cause in Hamlet a deep melancholy that he will not be able to get off. But one night, his father's spirit appears to him and asks a revenge revealing that he has been poisoned and killed by his brother Claudio. The young prince doubts about the realness of that spectrum, which could be the result of his melancholy, so decides to pretend crazy and observing Claudio's behaviors is convinced of his guilt. He wants to reveal everything to his mother but he isn’t able to do it because he discovered to be spied by someone and sure that there was Claudio, he kills Polonio mistakenly, the chamberlain of the kingdom and young Ophelia’s father, who can’t stand it and suicides. Ophelia’s brother, Laerte, moved by Claudio, defies Hamlet in a duel. It is precisely here that the whole story ends tragically: Claudio throws poison on a sword, and also in a cup of wine, which Gertrude drinks and dies, both Laerte and Hamlet hit with the poisoned sword but before dying Hamlet asks forgiveness to Laerte and is able to kill Claudio, by acting the revenge, which his father wanted.Hamlet is part of the works written by one of the most famous playwrights of the '500-600, William Shakespeare.The news about Shakespeare's life are discontinued because there are a lot of legends that surround him. Certainly is that he was born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564, by a wealthy family. At 18, Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway, with her he had three sons, but from now to 1592, when he completed his first works (Titus Andronicus, Henry VI, etc.) there are no news about him.From 1600 his works became famous and were already performed in the most important theaters. In 1609 he moved to Stratford and in 1613 he finished his latest work "The Tempest". He died in 1616.In addition to "Hamlet" written in 1600, his most famous and recited works are "Romeo and Juliet" written in 1595, "The Merchant of Venice", written in 1596, "Julius Caesar", dedicated to Giulio Cesare and written in 1599 and "Othello", written in 1604.