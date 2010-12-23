What to do when examining a patient

What to do when examining a patientIntroduce yourselfBrief the patient on what will be done (aggiornarlo velocemente): do you know what we’ew going to do today? I’m going to examine you so we canInstruct the patient in a clear but polite mannerWarn and reassure patient in case of discomfortTalk the patient through the procedureShare your findings with the patient even if preliminaryl’attivo si usa per coinvolgere il paziente, il passivo per distanziarlo da mePoi bisogna essere sicuri che il paziente sia preparato: Are you ready?Time of onset (quando inizia il dolore)How long has it been bothering you?When does/do it/they start?Time of resolution (quando finisce)When does it stop?FrequencyAggravating exacerbating factorsDoes anything make it them worse?Is there anything else that affects it/them?Relieving/alleviating factorsIs there anything that makes it better?Associated featuresDo you feel anything else wrong when it’s there?DurationHow long does it last?SeverityHow bad is it/are they?To ask for more information and detailsUse a w/h question:Where does it hurt?How well can you see?How much pain are you in?Ask for descriptions and narrations:Could you tell me what happened that day?Could you describe what you felt in that moment?