Present simple and past simple passive

Present simple passive:Frasi affermative:Subject+am/is/are+past participle of the verb.Frasi negative:Subject+am/is/are+not+past participle of the verb.Frasi interrogative:Am/is/are+subject+past participle of the verb?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+am/is/are.Short answers negative:No, subject+am not/isn't/aren't.Past simple passive:Frasi affermative:Subject+was/were+past participle of the verb.Frasi negative:Subject+was/were+not+past participle of the verb.Frasi interrogative:Was/were+subject+past participle of the verb?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+was/were.Short answers negative:No, subject+wasn't/weren't.Il passivo è formato dal verbo essere più il past participle del verbo principale. Si usa la preposizione by prima della persona che ha fatto l'azione.Si usa:- Per cambiare l'attenzione in una frase. Esso da più importanza all'azione e all'oggetto rispetto che all'agente. Esempio: Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel (the focus in on Michelangelo). The Sistine Chapel was painted by Michelangelo (the focus is on the Sistine Chapel).- Quando l'agente è sconosciuto, implicito o non importante. Esempio: English is spoken in all over the world.- Per descrivere processi scientifici o tecnologici, procedure e instruzioni, per dare fatti storici, per riportare notizie, per fare annunci. Esempi: When water is heated, it evaporates. Two soldiers were killed yesterday.Esempi:The city inspires the artist. = The artist is inspired by the city.Italians don't design those shoes. = Those shoes aren't designed by Italians.Do Americans read that newspaper? = Is that newspaper read by Americans?A British artist painted the portrait. = The portrait was painted by a British artist.Moore didn't make these sculptures. = These sculptures weren't made by Moore.What year did tne artist finish tha painting? = What yeaar was the painting finished by the artist?