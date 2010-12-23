Present simple and past simple passive
Present simple passive:
Frasi affermative:
Subject+am/is/are+past participle of the verb.
Frasi negative:
Subject+am/is/are+not+past participle of the verb.
Frasi interrogative:
Am/is/are+subject+past participle of the verb?
Short answers affermative:
Yes, subject+am/is/are.
Short answers negative:
No, subject+am not/isn't/aren't.
Past simple passive:
Frasi affermative:
Subject+was/were+past participle of the verb.
Frasi negative:
Subject+was/were+not+past participle of the verb.
Frasi interrogative:
Was/were+subject+past participle of the verb?
Short answers affermative:
Yes, subject+was/were.
Short answers negative:
No, subject+wasn't/weren't.
Il passivo è formato dal verbo essere più il past participle del verbo principale. Si usa la preposizione by prima della persona che ha fatto l'azione.
Si usa:
- Per cambiare l'attenzione in una frase. Esso da più importanza all'azione e all'oggetto rispetto che all'agente. Esempio: Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel (the focus in on Michelangelo). The Sistine Chapel was painted by Michelangelo (the focus is on the Sistine Chapel).
- Quando l'agente è sconosciuto, implicito o non importante. Esempio: English is spoken in all over the world.
- Per descrivere processi scientifici o tecnologici, procedure e instruzioni, per dare fatti storici, per riportare notizie, per fare annunci. Esempi: When water is heated, it evaporates. Two soldiers were killed yesterday.
Esempi:
The city inspires the artist. = The artist is inspired by the city.
Italians don't design those shoes. = Those shoes aren't designed by Italians.
Do Americans read that newspaper? = Is that newspaper read by Americans?
A British artist painted the portrait. = The portrait was painted by a British artist.
Moore didn't make these sculptures. = These sculptures weren't made by Moore.
What year did tne artist finish tha painting? = What yeaar was the painting finished by the artist?