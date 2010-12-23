Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

Vocabulary about drugs

Appunto di grammatica inglese che descrive in maniera estremamente approfondita Vocabulary about drugs.

paoletz00 di paoletz00
Ominide 4997 punti

Vocabulary


Drug use: the use of a substance for its intended purpose and according to prescription
• Drug misuse: use of medicine in a way not recommended by a doctor or the manufacturer
• Tolerance: when a subject’s reaction to a psychoactive drug decreases so larger doses are required to achieve the same effect
• Addiction: chronic pathological condition characterized by compulsive drug-seeking and abuse and by long-lasting chemical changes in the brain
• Withdrawal symptoms: psychological and/or physiological reactions that occur when a patient has become physically dependent on a drug and suddenly stops taking it
Stimulants: (“uppers” in slang) a group of drugs that tend to stimulate the central nervous system to increase or maintain alertness or counteract fatigue
• Depressants: (“downers” in slang) chemical agents that diminish the function or activity of a specific part of the body to induce a drowsy or calm feeling in patients
• Cross tolerance and cross dependence: the tendency for a person affected by tolerance or dependence to a drug in a certain classification or category to develop it to another drug in the same or a similar classification or category
• Potentiation: two drugs are taken together and one intensifies the action of the other
Additive effect: two or more drugs are taken at the same time and the combination results in the desired maximum response
• Antagonism: two drugs given together have the opposite effect on the body
• Hypersensitivity: allergic reaction that sometimes occurs after the first time the patient is exposed to a drug or after years of taking it; it sometimes affects professionals who handle drugs (ex.
nurses, pharmacists and veterinarians)
• Side/adverse effects: an effect of a drug other than the one for which it was administered; it may or may not depend on the purpose of administration
Hai bisogno di aiuto in Grammatica inglese?
Trova il tuo insegnante su Skuola.net | Ripetizioni
Registrati via email