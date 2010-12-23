Vocabulary about drugs

Vocabulary

Drug use: the use of a substance for its intended purpose and according to prescription• Drug misuse: use of medicine in a way not recommended by a doctor or the manufacturer• Tolerance: when a subject’s reaction to a psychoactive drug decreases so larger doses are required to achieve the same effect• Addiction: chronic pathological condition characterized by compulsive drug-seeking and abuse and by long-lasting chemical changes in the brain• Withdrawal symptoms: psychological and/or physiological reactions that occur when a patient has become physically dependent on a drug and suddenly stops taking itStimulants: (“uppers” in slang) a group of drugs that tend to stimulate the central nervous system to increase or maintain alertness or counteract fatigue• Depressants: (“downers” in slang) chemical agents that diminish the function or activity of a specific part of the body to induce a drowsy or calm feeling in patients• Cross tolerance and cross dependence: the tendency for a person affected by tolerance or dependence to a drug in a certain classification or category to develop it to another drug in the same or a similar classification or category• Potentiation: two drugs are taken together and one intensifies the action of the otherAdditive effect: two or more drugs are taken at the same time and the combination results in the desired maximum response• Antagonism: two drugs given together have the opposite effect on the body• Hypersensitivity: allergic reaction that sometimes occurs after the first time the patient is exposed to a drug or after years of taking it; it sometimes affects professionals who handle drugs (ex.nurses, pharmacists and veterinarians)• Side/adverse effects: an effect of a drug other than the one for which it was administered; it may or may not depend on the purpose of administration