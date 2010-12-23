Ratio, decimals and conditonals

Conditional

Quelli che seguono sono delle nozioni fondamentali della lingua ingleseRatio/percentages and decimals1:10 1 in 10, 1 out of 10Percentages twenty per cent of. Se ci fosse la virgola 10.645% ten point six four five per centPercentage non lo si riferisce a un numero in particolare, lo si può utilizzare nelle domandeZero conditional is used when the result will always happen (if+present simple, .. present simple)First conditional is used about the realistic consequence of a potential situation (if+present simple, will+infinitive. Will+infinitive può essere sostituito da un modal verb, come might)N.B.: will (prediction) must (deduction) could, might, may (possibility) can’t (impossibility)Second conditional is used for the consequences of hypothetical, improbable or unreal situations (if+past simple, would+infinitive. Nel main clause si può usare might/may/could). Si usa anche se si dice che ci si ritrovasse in una situazione si agirebbe in una situazione diversaN.B.: l’infinito è senza il toThird conditional is used to describe a situation in the past that didn’t happen and to imagine the result of this situation would have had if it had happened (if+past perfect, .. would+have+past participle)Il main clause può andare prima o dopo dell’if clause