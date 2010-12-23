Invia Appunti
Ratio, decimals and conditonals

Appunto di grammatica inglese che descrive in maniera estremamente approfondita Ratio, decimals and conditonals.

Quelli che seguono sono delle nozioni fondamentali della lingua inglese
Ratio/percentages and decimals
1:10 1 in 10, 1 out of 10
Percentages twenty per cent of. Se ci fosse la virgola 10.645% ten point six four five per cent
Percentage non lo si riferisce a un numero in particolare, lo si può utilizzare nelle domande

Conditional


Zero conditional is used when the result will always happen (if+present simple, .
. present simple)
First conditional is used about the realistic consequence of a potential situation (if+present simple, will+infinitive. Will+infinitive può essere sostituito da un modal verb, come might)
N.B.: will (prediction) must (deduction) could, might, may (possibility) can’t (impossibility)
Second conditional is used for the consequences of hypothetical, improbable or unreal situations (if+past simple, would+infinitive. Nel main clause si può usare might/may/could). Si usa anche se si dice che ci si ritrovasse in una situazione si agirebbe in una situazione diversa
N.B.: l’infinito è senza il to
Third conditional is used to describe a situation in the past that didn’t happen and to imagine the result of this situation would have had if it had happened (if+past perfect, .. would+have+past participle)
Il main clause può andare prima o dopo dell’if clause
Registrati via email