Support workers and allied health prefessionals

Support workers- Divided into many categories:1) Clinical support worker (healthcare assistants): completed a short course and hasbasic qualifications; assists in a variety of roles and departments2) Nursing auxiliary: usually unqualified and assists nurses and midwives with patient care3) Ward clerk: updates patients’ notes and information, answers the telephoneAllied health professionals- In the health community they include:1) Physiotherapists (physios): help people move through exercises, heat or massages (fisioterapisti)2) Occupational therapists (OTS): help disabled people perform tasks at home3) Social workers: help people with social problems or family problems (assistenti sociali)4) Chiropodists (podiatrists): treat conditions affecting the feet (si occupano dei piedi)Technicians: people who work with scientific equipment- Prosthetists: provide prostheses, or artificial limbs (protesi per cambiare arti)- Orthotists: provide orthoses, or devices to support or control part of the body such as splints or correct deformities (ex.club foot) and relieve pain (non si sostituisce l’arto ma si aiuta)- Opticians: test eyesight and prescribe glasses and contact lenses; may refer the patient to an ophthalmologist, or a specialist in eye diseases (ottici)