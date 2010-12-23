Struggle and Disruption

Struggle

Disruption

To struggle is to use strength, energy, or force to make progress or accomplish something. A struggle is the effort to complete a difficult task or to escape something that confines one.Ex: Because of his learning disability, Jason struggled with his school work. Every accomplishment was made with great effort and earned praise from both his teachers and his parents.Ex: Freeing myself from dependence on my parents was a long struggle. I first had to convince them that I no longer needed their help.An uphill struggle is a very difficult task. Someone who is considering doing something wrong may struggle with his conscience.Ex: Finishing my master's degree was an uphill struggle because I had so many demands on my time. I was working full-time, bringing up a family, and trying to finish research papers.Ex: I knew my brother had stolen a sweet from the local shop, and I could see him struggling with his conscience. Eventually, he gave in and told my parents what he had done.A disruption occurs when something or someone causes disorder. Disrupt is the verb form, and it means to cause disorder.Ex: The disruption in my coursework caused by the injuries I received in a car accident last spring has left me with loads of work to make up.Ex: Repairs on the motorway bridge disrupted rush-hour traffic for a week, and frustrated commuters were frequently late for work in the morning and late getting home in the evening.To cause a disruption or confusion is also called to wreak havoc. Disruptive is the describing form of the word.Ex: It was a mistake to leave the puppies home alone, because they wreaked havoc in the house by tipping over the garbage and tearing apart the cushions on the sofa.Ex: The toddler's disruptive behaviour in the restaurant made it impossible for us to enjoy our meal. We were relieved when his parents finally took him outside.