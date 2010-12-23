Invia Appunti
oppure
Password dimenticata?

Non sei registrato? Registrati ora.

Spade and Blade

Breve appunto in lingua inglese sull'utilizzo appropriato dei termini "Spade" e "Blade " con relativi esempi.

freddysku99 di freddysku99
Ominide 4520 punti

Spade

The word spade refers to a tool used for digging. It has a flat blade that is pressed into the ground.
EX: We will need a spade to break through the top layer of this soil. I will breathe a sigh of relief when we get to the softer dirt underneath.
EX: Do you have a spade in your garage? I know it is a weird question, but I am trying to start a garden.
The popular phrase call a spade a spade means to speak bluntly or truthfully about something or someone.
EX: I need to call a spade a spade and tell you that you are truly brilliant! Your idea was a stroke of genius!
EX: My Uncle John always calls a spade a spade. If he does not like you, he will happily share his reasons. His honesty is refreshing.

Blade

A blade is a sharp edge used for cutting or slicing. A blade may take the form of a weapon or a tool.
EX: The sharp knife blade greatly aided the chef when he needed to finely slice vegetables. He made sure he kept a sharpener to hand.
EX: The blade of the circular saw was worn from cutting board after board for the carpentry project.
The word blade can also be used to describe a sharp-witted young man or someone with a quick mind.
EX: A young blade stood up at the discussion, and surprised everyone with his quickwitted repartee with the key speaker.
EX: The young blade, realising how little he knew of the subject, managed to talk his way through the conversation with his witty, light comments.
Hai bisogno di aiuto in Grammatica inglese?
Trova il tuo insegnante su Skuola.net | Ripetizioni
Potrebbe Interessarti
Correlati Inversione del soggetto in inglese
Registrati via email