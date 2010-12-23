Spade and Blade

Spade

Blade

The word spade refers to a tool used for digging. It has a flat blade that is pressed into the ground.EX: We will need a spade to break through the top layer of this soil. I will breathe a sigh of relief when we get to the softer dirt underneath.EX: Do you have a spade in your garage? I know it is a weird question, but I am trying to start a garden.The popular phrase call a spade a spade means to speak bluntly or truthfully about something or someone.EX: I need to call a spade a spade and tell you that you are truly brilliant! Your idea was a stroke of genius!EX: My Uncle John always calls a spade a spade. If he does not like you, he will happily share his reasons. His honesty is refreshing.A blade is a sharp edge used for cutting or slicing. A blade may take the form of a weapon or a tool.EX: The sharp knife blade greatly aided the chef when he needed to finely slice vegetables. He made sure he kept a sharpener to hand.EX: The blade of the circular saw was worn from cutting board after board for the carpentry project.The word blade can also be used to describe a sharp-witted young man or someone with a quick mind.EX: A young blade stood up at the discussion, and surprised everyone with his quickwitted repartee with the key speaker.EX: The young blade, realising how little he knew of the subject, managed to talk his way through the conversation with his witty, light comments.