Pleasure and Joy

Pleasure

Pleasure is a feeling of satisfaction or gratification, a feeling that your wishes or expectations have been met. If you take pleasure in something, you delight in it or find it good.Ex: It is with great pleasure that the director of our organisation is going to announce the volunteers of the year today.Ex: It was a great pleasure to meet my husband's great grandparents when we traveled in Ireland late last year.A guilty pleasure is something that you enjoy or find satisfaction on, but is deemed less than acceptable by others, or is looked down upon.Ex: Julie loved eating healthy foods, but her guilty pleasure was pot noodle—the kind prepared with a packet of artificial flavouring.Ex: Although I generally limit my television watching, I have taken to indulging in the guilty pleasure of catching up on my soap operas.





Joy

Joy is a feeling or state of elation, happiness, or delight. If you enjoy something, you take delight or happiness in it.Ex: The joy the mother felt at seeing her son, the first in the family to do so, graduate from university was obvious to all at the ceremony.Ex: Bringing joy to others is one of the key goals of our civic organisation. There are a number of ways that we do this - visiting the homebound, providing meals for the elderly, and holiday gifts for families who are struggling financially.Joyful means full of joy or happiness. Not only a person, but a thing can be joyful, for example a joyful song.Ex: The joyful children rushed outside when they heard the news that an extra break would be granted due to the light afternoon snow.Ex: It was a relief, after the choir's sombre numbers, when they broke out in a joyful number that had the crowd tapping its feet.