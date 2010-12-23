Phrasal verbs, different grades of nurses, specialization for nurses, roles and duties

Phrasal verbs

Domanda aperta su infermieri

• to come across something/someone: incontrare casualmente qualcuno o notare casualmente qualcosa;• to come out with: to publish, to produce, to make avaible oppure dire qualcosa verbalmente;• to come under: essere classificato/categorizzato, essere parte di un Gruppo ma come sottoposto;• to come up with: produrre un’idea o un suggerimento;• to count on someone/something: dipendere da qualcuno/qualcosa;• to crop up: succedere inaspettatamente/saltar fuori.Different grades of nurses:1) Student nurse: still in training, sta ancora studiando2) Staff nurse: completed training, ha completatato il training3) Charge nurse: in charge of (=responsible for) a ward (reparto) or department; sometimes still called “sister”4) Nurse manager: nurse in charge of several wards; may be referred to as “matron”.Specialization for nurses:1) Midwife: specializes in midwifery (ostetrica)2) District nurses: visit patients at home3) Health visitors: give advice on promoting health and preventing illness.Roles and duties:1) General patient care2) Checking temperature, pulse rates and bloodpressure3) Changing dressings, giving injections, removing sutures4) Prescribing drugs, ordering laboratory tests and (in some places) minor surgery