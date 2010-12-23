Linkers - Connettivi

Linkerss

1) however, nevertheless, yet = comunque, tuttavia, nonostante ciò

2) therefore, hence, thus, so = quindi, perciò, così

3) moreover, furthermore, what's more, besides, in addition = inoltre

4) although, though = malgrado, nonostante, benche, sebbene

(N.B. seguiti da sostantivo + verbo)

5) despite, in spite of, notwithstanding = malgrado, nonostante

(N.B. seguiti da sostantivo da solo o dal gerundio del verbo nel caso di despite o di in spite of)

6) so far, until now, to date = finora

7) like, such as, for example = come, per esempio

8) let alone, not to mention = per non parlare di

9) as, since, given that = poichè, siccome, dato che

10) currently, at present = attualmente

11) because of, owing to = per, a causa di

12) besides, as well as = oltre a

(N.B seguiti da sostantivo o gerundio)

13) while, whereas = mentre

14) to sum up, in conclusion = per riassumere

15) regardless of, irrespective of = a prescindere da

16) whether, if = se

17) in order to, so as to = in modo da, allo scopo di

18) as long as = purchè, finchè

19) unless = a meno che non

20) until, till = finchè non

21) unlike = a differenza di

22) otherwise =altrimenti

23) by the way = a proposito

24) last but not least = ultimo ma non meno importante

25) actually = in realtà

26) instead of = invece di

27) rather than = piuttosto che

28) according to, depending on = secondo, a seconda di