Linkers - Connettivi

Linkerss1) however, nevertheless, yet = comunque, tuttavia, nonostante ciò
2) therefore, hence, thus, so = quindi, perciò, così
3) moreover, furthermore, what's more, besides, in addition = inoltre
4) although, though = malgrado, nonostante, benche, sebbene
(N.B. seguiti da sostantivo + verbo)
5) despite, in spite of, notwithstanding = malgrado, nonostante
(N.B. seguiti da sostantivo da solo o dal gerundio del verbo nel caso di despite o di in spite of)
6) so far, until now, to date = finora
7) like, such as, for example = come, per esempio
8) let alone, not to mention = per non parlare di
9) as, since, given that = poichè, siccome, dato che
10) currently, at present = attualmente
11) because of, owing to = per, a causa di
12) besides, as well as = oltre a
(N.B seguiti da sostantivo o gerundio)
13) while, whereas = mentre
14) to sum up, in conclusion = per riassumere
15) regardless of, irrespective of = a prescindere da
16) whether, if = se
17) in order to, so as to = in modo da, allo scopo di
18) as long as = purchè, finchè
19) unless = a meno che non
20) until, till = finchè non
21) unlike = a differenza di
22) otherwise =altrimenti
23) by the way = a proposito
24) last but not least = ultimo ma non meno importante
25) actually = in realtà
26) instead of = invece di
27) rather than = piuttosto che
28) according to, depending on = secondo, a seconda di