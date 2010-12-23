Past perfect e Past perfect vs Past simple

Frasi affermative

Subject+had ('d)+past participle of the the main verb. Esempio: I had seen the film before.Frasi negative:Subject+had not (hadn't)+past participle of the main verb. Esempio: I hadn't seen the film before.Frasi interrogative:Had+subject+past participle of the main verb? Esempio: Had I seen the film before?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+had.Esempio: Yes, I had.Short answers negative:No, subject+hadn't. Esempio: No, I hadn't.Quando si usa il past perfect con il verbo avere, si usa had sia per l'ausiliare sia per il verbo principale. Esempio: I had had too much coffee, so I couldn't sleep.Corrisponde al trapassato italiano ed è quindi il passato prima del passato.Si usa per:- Un evento passato che è successo prima di un altro evento passato. Esempio: The meeting had already started when they arrived.- Un azione o una situazione che è finita prima del periodo di cui stiamo parlando. Esempio: He had won four gold medals by the age of twenty.Past perfect vs past simple:Spesso si usa il past perfect con il past simple.Il past perfect è usato per chiarire la sequenza delle due azioni o per combinare due sitazioni del passato. Esempio: I studied German at school. I visited Germany for a holiday last year. = I had studied German at school before I visited Germany for a holiday last year.Si usa il past perfect per la azione avvenuta prima e il past simpe per l'azione che è avvenuta dopo. In queste frasi si usano spesso le parole : just, after e already con il past perfect. Esempi: I saw the film after I had read the book. They had already spoken to Pete when Mary called.E usiamo le parole: before, until, when e by the time con il past simple. Esempi: Before we sold our house, we had had it for twelve years. We had finished dinner by the time you arrived.Si usa il past perfect se diamo una sequenza di eventi in ordine. Esempi: When we arrived at the station, the bus left (we arrived in time and took the bus). When we arrived at the station, the bus had left ( we missed out bus).Il past perfect non si può utilizzare da solo come in italiano. Ad esempio I had written to him last week è sbagliato, invece I wrote to him last week è corretto.