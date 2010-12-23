Inglese: avverbi modali

Gli avverbi di modo
Gli avverbi di modo regolari si formano aggiungendo -LY all'aggettivo corrispondente:
es. quick -> quickly (velocemente)
sad -> sadly (tristemente)
sudden -> suddenly (improvvisamente)
Tuttavia ci sono alcune variazioni ortografiche :
- gli aggettivi terminanti in "y" trasformano la "y" in "i" e si aggiunge
"-ly" :
happy -> happily
- agli aggettivi terminanti in "-ic" si aggiunge "-ally" :
automatic -> automatically
- gli aggettivi terminanti in -"le" perdono la "e" e si aggiunge la "y":
simple -> simply
Ci sono avverbi di modo irregolari: good-well, fast-fast, hard-hard, late-late,
early- early
COMPARATIVI AVVERBIALI
- I comparativi di maggioranza per avverbi regolari si forma:
more + avverbio + than
es. You are more happily than Luca
- I comparativi di maggioranza per gli avverbi irregolari :
well-better badly-worse fast-faster
hard-harder late-later early-earlier
Hard/Harder Late-later Early/earlier
es. You better than Luca
- si possono utilizzare anche dei quantificativi:
a bit, a lot , much, far, very
es. You go very fast on the scooter(tu vai molto veloce
sullo scooter)
You cook much better than Luca (tu cucini molto meglio di Luca)