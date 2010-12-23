Invia Appunti
Inglese: avverbi modali

Appunto di inglese (II) sulla costruzione degli avverbi modali regolari e irregolari e sui comparativi avverbiali.

Gli avverbi di modo


Gli avverbi di modo regolari si formano aggiungendo -LY all'aggettivo corrispondente:

es. quick -> quickly (velocemente)
sad -> sadly (tristemente)
sudden -> suddenly (improvvisamente)

Tuttavia ci sono alcune variazioni ortografiche :

- gli aggettivi terminanti in "y" trasformano la "y" in "i" e si aggiunge
"-ly" :
happy -> happily

- agli aggettivi terminanti in "-ic" si aggiunge "-ally" :
automatic -> automatically

- gli aggettivi terminanti in -"le" perdono la "e" e si aggiunge la "y":
simple -> simply

Ci sono avverbi di modo irregolari: good-well, fast-fast, hard-hard, late-late,
early- early


COMPARATIVI AVVERBIALI

- I comparativi di maggioranza per avverbi regolari si forma:

more + avverbio + than

es. You are more happily than Luca

- I comparativi di maggioranza per gli avverbi irregolari :

well-better badly-worse fast-faster
hard-harder late-later early-earlier

Hard/Harder Late-later Early/earlier

es. You better than Luca

- si possono utilizzare anche dei quantificativi:

a bit, a lot , much, far, very

es. You go very fast on the scooter(tu vai molto veloce
sullo scooter)
You cook much better than Luca (tu cucini molto meglio di Luca)

