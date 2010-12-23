Gnaw and Feast

Gnaw

Gnaw means to chew on something with one's teeth, usually over a period of time. For example, a mouse could gnaw on a wall over time to make his way.Ex: The pest control person informed the homeowner that the house was infested with rats, showing him the marks made by rats who consistently gnaw on the wood frame.Ex: My gerbils and hamsters love to gnaw on sunflower seeds that we place in the cage to help them keep their teeth sharp and healthy.The expression to gnaw at someone means to bother, make someone feel worried or to eat away at, such as someone whose guilt gnaws at them.Ex: Violet tried to simply relax and go to sleep in the largely empty house she was occupying, but fear gnawed at her and she lay awake for hours.Ex: Heather tried to ignore what she'd seen, but the feeling that she should report the stealing to the proper authorities gnawed at her and she felt more confused about what to do each day.





Feast

To feast is to eat a bountiful meal or to eat a lot of food. If you say that you have feasted on something, you are usually saying it was in great abundance. Used as a noun, feast refers to a large amount of food or a meal set before a person.Ex: My grandfather promised we would feast on fried chicken and dumplings that evening if we helped him to clean out the barn.Ex: The annual dinner was a feast of Christmas hams, huge turkeys, and savoury roasts that even the most stringent dieter could not resist.A feast for the eyes is an expression used to describe something very sumptuous or attractive.Ex: The West End show had beautiful music. As Henry said, it was a true feast for the eyes with colourful costuming and ornate sets.Ex: Our hotel's springtime breakfast buffet is a feast for the eyes, with braided breads, colorful eggs, and fresh flowers interspersed between traditional breakfast fare.