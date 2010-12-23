Craving and Appetite

Craving

The word craving refers to an intense want for something. In this case, it is a synonym for desire. A craving can be a thing or be used as an action word, to crave.Ex: I have a craving for chocolate. I especially love dark chocolate that is made with heavy cream and is so rich that you can only eat a few bites at a time.Ex: It was a rough game, and I am craving a massage to relieve my aching muscles. When I am sick or injured, a bit of human touch feels good.The verb to crave can also mean to require something. It can also refer to being in need of something.Ex: The problem is craving your attention. The students who are writing on the desks are damaging school property, and you need to stop them.Ex: The committee's issues are craving a solution it is not brain surgery, it just takes one leader to make decisions.





Appetite