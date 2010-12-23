Come utilizzare il second conditional

Come usare il second conditional

second conditional usa il past simple nell'if-clause e would+base form nella main clause.Frasi affermative:If+subject+past simple, subject+would+base form of the verb. Esempio: If I had a million pounds, I would travel around the world.Frasi negative:If+subject+past simple, subject+would not (wouldn't)+base form of the verb.Esempio: If I were you, I wouldn't buy that jacket.Frasi interrogative:If+subject+past simple, would+subject+base form of the verb? Esempio: If you didn't liver in Italy, where would you live?Short answers affermative:Yes, subject+would.Short answers negative:No, subject+wouldn't.Con il verbo essere nell'if-clause, si usa were per tutti i soggetti. Nel main clause si possono usare anche may, might e could al posto di would. Esempio: If Fred were here right now, he might know what to do.Si usa per:- Parlare di situazioni ipotetiche o immaginarie nel presento o nel futuro. Queste situazioni sono solitamente possibili, ma non molto probabili. Esempio: If I won the lottery, I would buy a big house. (I probably won't win the lottery. It is very unlikely.)- Parlare di qualcosa nel presente che è impossibile perchè non è vero. Esempio: If I had his number, I would call him. ( i don't have his number now, so it' impossible for me to call him.)- Dare consigli, spesso le frasi di questo tipo iniziano con If i were you. Esempio: If I were you, I wouldn't call Brad.L'if-clause e il main clause possono andare in qualsiasi ordine, ma è obbligatorio utilizzare una virgola se l'if-clause precede il main clause.