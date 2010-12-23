Brush and Comb

Brush

A brush is an implement made of bristles attached to a handle that is used for grooming, scrubbing, polishing, or applying a liquid. As a verb, to brush means to use such a tool to clean, polish, or groom.Ex: Have you seen my hair brush? I can't find it anywhere, and I need to brush the tangles out of my hair before I head out to work.Ex: Everyone knows an important part of dental hygiene is brushing one's teeth after every meal or at least twice a day.To brush off means to remove something in the literal sense, but when it’s used figuratively, it means to reject someone or something. To brush up or brush up on means to improve one’s knowledge or ability to do something.Ex: Connie ran into her neighbours in the hall. When they tried to strike up a conversation, Connie just brushed them off, claiming that she had somewhere to be.Ex: Regina is brushing up on her French because she plans on taking a trip to Paris next June, and she wants to be able to communicate in the local language.





Comb

A comb is a plastic, metal, or wooden instrument with a row of narrow teeth that is used for untangling or styling hair. The verb to comb means to untangle or style hair using this item.Ex: Alexis always uses a comb instead of a brush to style her hair because she says that it damages her hair less.Ex: The hairdresser combed through her client's hair to get out all the tangles before she started cutting it.To comb something for someone or something means to look all over for that person or thing.To come through something means to examine it thoroughly. Another expression that means to search through something very carefully is to go over something with a fine-toothed comb.Ex: Melanie combed her house for her earring, but she couldn't find it anywhere. She must have lost it when she was out of her house.Ex: Applicants for this job must be aware that they'll undergo an extensive background check, which will go over their entire lives with a fine-toothed comb.