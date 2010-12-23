Gandhi, Mahatma - Vita (2)

GandhiGandhi was born on the second of october 1869, in Porbandar, a coastal city located on the Kathiawar Peninsula.
He was born from a well-off Hindu family belonging to the caste of merchants. He was the youngest child of his parents: he wore wooden sandals, wore round glasses and was small in stature, very thin and bald.
Was often present at the discussions about religious matters and State problems. In 1881, at 12 Gandhi married, thanks to a combination Hindu wedding.
In September he sailed alone from Bombay to England and so concentrated on his studies and became more careful with his expenses. In June of 1891 he passed his final exams, became a lawyer.
Gandhi became a Mahatma, the most loved and respect figure in the country.
He organised peaceful protest against the british regime. In 1939 the Second World War began and Britain dragged India into the conflict.
Gandhi was against any co-speration with the British, because of his belief in non-violence. Japan advanced towards India's borders the "upper hand", India helped Britain, but insisted on complete indipendence.
Mahatma Gandhi died at the age of 78: when he went to the garden to pray was shot three times and killed by a fanatic Hindu called Nathuram Godse, on the thirty of January 1948, in New Delhi.