Civil War - General Description

Civil War

17th Century (1600-1699)- Britain went through a republican experiment

James I died:

His son, Charles I, succeeded him (he ascended the throne in 1625)

Charles I thought he was "King by Divine Right"

a vast majority of the Parliament was made of Puritans, whose members mainly belonged to the middle classes

Who were the Puritans?

Name given to "Extreme Protestants", who wanted to reform the doctrine and structure of the Church

They wanted to purify their national Church by eliminating the traces of the Catholic Influence

They also attempted the purification of the self and society

Why did the Civil War break out?

Puritans wanted balance of power between the King and the Parliament

But Charles I believed he was "King by Divine Right", so his reign was troubled by a continuous clash with the Parliament

In 1642 the King was asked to give up his command of the armed forces (he refused so the Civil War broke out)

