Dickens, Charles - Life (4)

Charles Dickens

Charles Dickens was born in Portsmouth in 1812. He had an unhappy childhood because at the age of 12 he was put to work in a factory. When the family finances improved he was sent to a school in London. At 15, he found employment as an office boy at a lawyer’s and studied shorthand at night. By 1832 he had become a very successful shorthand reporter of parliamentary debates in the House of Commons, and began to work as a reporter for a newspaper.he is primarily known for his masterpiece "Oliver Twist". it was begun in 1837 and continued in monthly instalments. While his other masterpiece" Nicholas Nickleby" was published in 1839. Although Charles Dickens was a republican The protagonists of his autobiographical novels such as Oliver Twist, David Copperfield and Little Dorrit , became the symbols of an exploited childhood confronted with the bitter realities of factories. Other works such as Bleak House, Hard Times and Great Expectations , which deal with the conditions of the poor and the working class in general. By the time of his sudden death in Kent Dickens had met princes and presidents and had amassed a fortune. He was buried in Westminster Abbey. And today he is considered one of the most important writers of the Victorian Age. in his works the author attacked the social evils ofhis times, such as poor houses, unjust courts and the underworld.