Shakespeare, William - Llife and work

Shakespeare’s life and work

Not muchi s known about Shakespeare’s early life. He is born in the town of Stratford-upon-avon in 1564. He was the son of John Shakespeare and Mary Arden. Shakespeare had two older sister and three younger brother an is father was a leather merchant. He went to king’s new school, in Stratford, where he learnt reading and studied latin and greek. When he was 18 he married Anne Hathaway (she was 26). Shakespeare has 3 child, two girl and a boy. The boy died at the age of 11. Sakespeare never taught his doughters to read and write. After the birth of the twins there is almost no record of Shakespeare. In 1508 he was in London and may have worked in London theatre. By 1592 Shakespeare was working as an actor and a playwright in London. In the 1590s he wrote most of his famous plays like Romeo and Juliet. During this time many of his play were performed in front of queen Elizabeth I. She was his patron and loved the theatre. The queen had a great preparation in latin and greek and Shakespeare admire her, occasionally, he wrote about her in his work. Between 1593 and 1594 theatres in London were closed because of the plague. When they reopened Shakespeare became partner in an action company called Lord Chamberlain’s men. In 1603 the name was changed to king’s men, when James I became the king. This company, in which Shakespeare work for about 20 years, bulit the famous Globe Theatre in London in 1599. While working at the Globe Shakespeare wrote Othello. Shakespeare return in Stratfort in 1611 and died here in 1616 at the age of 52. The cause of his death remains a mystery. Some experts have suggested that he died of a cerebral haemorrhage or maybe of typhus.