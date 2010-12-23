Shakespeare, William - Hamlet - Plot

Hamlet - Plot

The duel started

Gertrude died

Laertes is cut by his own blade

he died.

wounded before by the poisoned sword

killed the king

It all started when, one night in Elsinore Castle, King Hamlet’s (recently died) ghost appeared to Hamlet and his friend Horatio.The ghost told the protagonist that he was murdered by his brother Claudius (who had token the throne) and asked him to avenge his death, but to spare Gertrude (his widow wife and actual Claudius’s wife).Prince Hamlet started to plan the revenge, but caused by his temper (thoughtful and indecisive), he delayed and he entered into a deep state of melancholy.Claudius and Gertrude employed two Hamlet’s friends to monitor him and discover the cause of his depression: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern.Polonius (Lord Chamberlain of Claudius’s court) suggested Gertrude that his son’s madness could be caused by his love for the daughter Ophelia…so King Claudius arranged a “casual” meeting between the two young guys.However, Hamlet rejected Ophelia (whom he once loved).When a group of travelling actors appeared at court, Hamlet thought to have the key to understand if his uncle was guilt and the ghost was indeed telling the truth.He asked the players to perform a scene closely resembling the murder described by the ghost to observe his uncle’s reaction.When, during the play, arrived the murder scene, Claudius leaped up and left the room.Hamlet, agreed with Horatio that this proved Claudio’s guilt, went in another room to talk with his mother…During the discussion between him and his mother, he heard a noise from behind the curtains, believing that the King was hidden there, he used his sword to stab him… moving the curtain, he discovered that the killed man was Polonius instead of Claudius.Ophelia, after his father’s death, full of sadness drowned herself in the river.Polonius’ son, Laertes, who was in France, returned to Denmark, convinced by Claudius that Hamlet was guilty for what happened to his father and sister.When Horatio and the king received letters from Hamlet (sent in England by Claudius after Polonius death) indicating his return to Denmark, they concocted a plan to kill him: Laertes would have killed Hamlet in a fencing match, with a poisoned sword.-During the fight, Gertrude took a sip from a cup, but Claudius had poisoned that to kill Hamlet…so-After an exchange of the swords,…after revealing to Hamlet that Claudius is responsible for the queen’s death,-Hamlet,In the final Fortinbras, the price of Norway, arrived and claimed the throne of Denmark.