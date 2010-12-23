Zero e first conditional

Zero conditional

Struttura

Uso

If+present simple+present simple- per descrivere situazioni generalmente vere- per dare istruzioni in determinate circostanze





Esempi

-If you leave milk out of the fridge, it goes off(se lasci il latte fuori dal frigo, va a male)-When George see the rubbish he put it in the bin(Quando George vede la spazzatura, lui la tutta nella spazzatura)





First conditional

Struttura

Uso

If+present simple+futuro con will

- per dare avvertimenti sulle conseguenze

- per formulare ipotesi realistiche





Esempi

-If you eat too much, you will put on weight (se mangi troppo, ingrasserai)- If you don't stop having a bath every day you won't save water (se tu non smetti si fare il bagno tutti i giorni non potrai risparmiare l'acqua)

La stessa regola del first conditional può essere applicata ache se la proposizione è introdotta da:



- when |quando|* When he gets home, he will be very tired ( quando arriverà a casa sarà molto stanco)

-as soon as |non appea\ appena|

* I will phone you as soon as i arrive in London (ti chiamerò non appena arrivo a Londra)

- unless |a meno che|

*I won't give you any pocket money unless you tidy your room (non ti darò la mancia a meno che tu non metta in ordine la tua camera)



-until |fino a quando\finchè|

*He won't go to bed until he finishes his homework (non andrà a letto finchè non avrà finito i compiti)

-as long as |purchè\a condizione che|

*I will help you with your scienze project as long as you help me with english test (ti aiuterò con il tuo progetto di scienze a condizione che tu mi aiuti con il mio test di inglese)