Utili vocaboli

Vocaboli

Corpo:• Testa, capo = Head• Braccio = Arm• Ginocchio = Knee• Spalla = Shoulder• Mano = Hand• Piede = Foot• Dito della mano = Finger• Anca = Hip• Petto = Chest• Gomito = Elbow• Pollice = Thumb• Vita = Waist• Schiena = Back• DIto del piede = Toe• Gamba = Leg• Collo = Neck• Polso = Wrist• Viso, faccia = Face• Coscia = Thigh• Caviglia = Ankle• Stomaco = Stomach• Polpaccio = Calf• Ascella = Armpit• Capelli = Hair• Occhio = Eye• ZIgomo = Cheekbone• Orecchio = Ear• Sopracciglio = Eyebrow• Ciglio = Eyelash• Naso = Nouse• Bocca = Mouth• Mento = Chin• Fronte = Forehead• Guancia = CheekMedicine, dolori:• Aspirina = Aspirin• Mal di schiena = Backache• Sanguinare = To bleed• Raffreddore = Cold• Tosse = Cough• Sciroppo per la tosse = Cough medicine• Taglio = Cut• Medico, dottore = Doctor• Febbre = Fever• Influenza = Flu• Mal di testa = Headache• Far male = To hurt• Lesione, infortunio = Injury• Doloroso = Painful• Antidolorifico = Painkiller• Prescrizione = Prescription• Riposare = To rest• Mal di gola = Sore throat• Temperatura, febbre = Temperature• Ferita = Wound• Fascia, benda = Bendage• Cerotto, gesso = Plaster• Pillole = Pills• Compressa, pastiglia = Tablet• Medicina = Medicine• Vaccinazione = Vaccination• Naso chiuso = Stuffy nose• Dolore = Pain• Dolori = AchesEspressioni frequenzi:Paziente:• I think I may have .• I've got a sore throat/stuffy nose.• I feel sick/ill/unwell/tired.• I can't sleep/breathe through my nose.• I've got a headache/pain in my neck.• It's got better/worse in the last few days.• What do you think might be the matter?• What should I do?Dottore:• What can I do for you?• What's the matter?• What seems to be the problem?• How long have you had these symptoms?• How long have you felt like this?• Where does it hurt?• Do you feel ..?• Let me have a look.• You shuld/ought to /need to/must ..• I'll write out a prescription for ..Domande importanti con present simple e present perfect continuos:• Da quanto studi matematica? = How long have you been studying mathematic?• Per quanto hai studiato matematica? = How long did you study mathematic?Espressioni frequenti:• It's the first time I have seen Amsterdam (always with present perfect).Parti del corpo 2:• Osso = Bone• Cervello = Brain• Muscolo = Muscle• Cuore = Heart• Polmone = Lung• Vena = Vein• Bulbo oculare = EyeballOrrore:• Obitorio = Morgue• Pelle = Skinn• Cadavere = Corpse• Essere umano = Human being• Bara = Coffin• Tomba = Tomb, grave• Cimitero = Graveyard• Nutrirsi di .. = To feed on something• Sala operatoria = Operating Theatres• Determinazione = DeterminationGeneri dei film:• Film d'azione = Action film• Film d'avventura = Adventure film• Film animato = Animated film• Cartone animato = Cartoon• Dramma in costume = Costume drama• Film di fantasia = Fantasy film• Film storico = Historical drama• Film dell'orrore = Horror film• Musical = Musical• Commedia romantica = Romantic comedy• Film di fantascienza = Science fiction (sci-fi) film• Film di spionaggio = Spy film• Western = WestermMondo cinematografico:• Cast = Cast• Regista = Director• Produttore = Producer• Ruolo = Role• Sceneggiatura = Screenplay• Sceneggiatore = Screenwriter• Colonna sonora = Soundtrack• Effetti speciali = Special effects• Controfigura = Stunt• Sottotitoli = SubtitlesAggettivi film:• Terrificante = Terrifying• Fantasioso = Imaginative• Sorprendente = Stunning• Brillante = Brilliiant• Eccitante = Exciting• Drammatico = Dramatic• Terribile = Awful• Che colpisce = Striking• Noioso = Boring• Divertente = Funny• Colorato = Colourful• Spettacolare = SpectacularEspressioni frequenti:• Decidersi = To make up your mind• Aspettarsi qualcosa = To expect something• Doppiare = To dub• Aspettativa = Expetection• Commuoversi = To get moved• Cacciare qualcuno = To chase someone• Essere appassionato di .. = To be fond of .., to keen on ..• Non vedere l'ora = To look forward to seeing• Andare a vedere = To go and see• Prima .. dopo .. = First the alarm clock rang. Then the film started.• Cosa c'è? = What's on?• Tratto dal = Based on• Romanzo = Novel• Recensioni = Reviews• Presentare = To show• Preferisco di no = I'd rather not• Preferirei andare la settimana prossima = I'd rather go next weekEsprimere un'opinione personale:• Personally ..• Franly ..• If you ask me, ..• If you think about it, ..• In my opinion, ..• To be perfectly honest, ..• I think itìs really good/bad because ..• What I most disliked/liked was/were ..• The thing I foung most brilliant/disappointing was..Essere d'accordo con un'opinione:• Exactly!• Absolutely!• I completely agree with youEssere parzialmente d'accordo con un'opinione:• That's a really good/interesting point, but ..• I can agree up to a point, but ..• I'm not sure I fully agree because ..Essere in disaccordo con un'opinione:• Oh, come on!• How can you say that?• No, I don't agree/I disagree because ..Arte:• Disegno = Drawing• Paesaggio = Landscape• Capolavoro = Masterpiece• Dipinto, quadro, pittura = Painting• Ritratto = Portrait• Scultura = SculptureEspressioni frequenti:• Eccellenti lavori = Outstanding works• Sarcofagi = Mummies• Alba = Dawn• Mostra = Exhibition• Galleria d'arte = Art gallery• Museo = Museum• Mettere in mostra = To display• Unlikely = Improbabile