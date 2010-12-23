Utili vocaboli

Vocaboli
Corpo:
• Testa, capo = Head
• Braccio = Arm
• Ginocchio = Knee
• Spalla = Shoulder
• Mano = Hand
• Piede = Foot
• Dito della mano = Finger
• Anca = Hip
• Petto = Chest
• Gomito = Elbow
• Pollice = Thumb
• Vita = Waist
• Schiena = Back
• DIto del piede = Toe
• Gamba = Leg
• Collo = Neck
• Polso = Wrist
• Viso, faccia = Face
• Coscia = Thigh
• Caviglia = Ankle
• Stomaco = Stomach
• Polpaccio = Calf
• Ascella = Armpit
• Capelli = Hair
• Occhio = Eye
• ZIgomo = Cheekbone
• Orecchio = Ear
• Sopracciglio = Eyebrow
• Ciglio = Eyelash
• Naso = Nouse
• Bocca = Mouth
• Mento = Chin
• Fronte = Forehead
• Guancia = Cheek
Medicine, dolori:
• Aspirina = Aspirin
• Mal di schiena = Backache
• Sanguinare = To bleed
• Raffreddore = Cold
• Tosse = Cough
• Sciroppo per la tosse = Cough medicine
• Taglio = Cut
• Medico, dottore = Doctor
• Febbre = Fever
• Influenza = Flu
• Mal di testa = Headache
• Far male = To hurt
• Lesione, infortunio = Injury
• Doloroso = Painful
• Antidolorifico = Painkiller
• Prescrizione = Prescription
• Riposare = To rest
• Mal di gola = Sore throat
• Temperatura, febbre = Temperature
• Ferita = Wound
• Fascia, benda = Bendage
• Cerotto, gesso = Plaster
• Pillole = Pills
• Compressa, pastiglia = Tablet
• Medicina = Medicine
• Vaccinazione = Vaccination
• Naso chiuso = Stuffy nose
• Dolore = Pain
• Dolori = Aches
Espressioni frequenzi:
Paziente:
• I think I may have ..
• I've got a sore throat/stuffy nose.
• I feel sick/ill/unwell/tired.
• I can't sleep/breathe through my nose.
• I've got a headache/pain in my neck.
• It's got better/worse in the last few days.
• What do you think might be the matter?
• What should I do?
Dottore:
• What can I do for you?
• What's the matter?
• What seems to be the problem?
• How long have you had these symptoms?
• How long have you felt like this?
• Where does it hurt?
• Do you feel ..?
• Let me have a look.
• You shuld/ought to /need to/must ..
• I'll write out a prescription for ..
Domande importanti con present simple e present perfect continuos:
• Da quanto studi matematica? = How long have you been studying mathematic?
• Per quanto hai studiato matematica? = How long did you study mathematic?
Espressioni frequenti:
• It's the first time I have seen Amsterdam (always with present perfect).
Parti del corpo 2:
• Osso = Bone
• Cervello = Brain
• Muscolo = Muscle
• Cuore = Heart
• Polmone = Lung
• Vena = Vein
• Bulbo oculare = Eyeball
Orrore:
• Obitorio = Morgue
• Pelle = Skinn
• Cadavere = Corpse
• Essere umano = Human being
• Bara = Coffin
• Tomba = Tomb, grave
• Cimitero = Graveyard
• Nutrirsi di .. = To feed on something
• Sala operatoria = Operating Theatres
• Determinazione = Determination
Generi dei film:
• Film d'azione = Action film
• Film d'avventura = Adventure film
• Film animato = Animated film
• Cartone animato = Cartoon
• Dramma in costume = Costume drama
• Film di fantasia = Fantasy film
• Film storico = Historical drama
• Film dell'orrore = Horror film
• Musical = Musical
• Commedia romantica = Romantic comedy
• Film di fantascienza = Science fiction (sci-fi) film
• Film di spionaggio = Spy film
• Western = Westerm
Mondo cinematografico:
• Cast = Cast
• Regista = Director
• Produttore = Producer
• Ruolo = Role
• Sceneggiatura = Screenplay
• Sceneggiatore = Screenwriter
• Colonna sonora = Soundtrack
• Effetti speciali = Special effects
• Controfigura = Stunt
• Sottotitoli = Subtitles
Aggettivi film:
• Terrificante = Terrifying
• Fantasioso = Imaginative
• Sorprendente = Stunning
• Brillante = Brilliiant
• Eccitante = Exciting
• Drammatico = Dramatic
• Terribile = Awful
• Che colpisce = Striking
• Noioso = Boring
• Divertente = Funny
• Colorato = Colourful
• Spettacolare = Spectacular
Espressioni frequenti:
• Decidersi = To make up your mind
• Aspettarsi qualcosa = To expect something
• Doppiare = To dub
• Aspettativa = Expetection
• Commuoversi = To get moved
• Cacciare qualcuno = To chase someone
• Essere appassionato di .. = To be fond of .., to keen on ..
• Non vedere l'ora = To look forward to seeing
• Andare a vedere = To go and see
• Prima .. dopo .. = First the alarm clock rang. Then the film started.
• Cosa c'è? = What's on?
• Tratto dal = Based on
• Romanzo = Novel
• Recensioni = Reviews
• Presentare = To show
• Preferisco di no = I'd rather not
• Preferirei andare la settimana prossima = I'd rather go next week
Esprimere un'opinione personale:
• Personally ..
• Franly ..
• If you ask me, ..
• If you think about it, ..
• In my opinion, ..
• To be perfectly honest, ..
• I think itìs really good/bad because ..
• What I most disliked/liked was/were ..
• The thing I foung most brilliant/disappointing was..
Essere d'accordo con un'opinione:
• Exactly!
• Absolutely!
• I completely agree with you
Essere parzialmente d'accordo con un'opinione:
• That's a really good/interesting point, but ..
• I can agree up to a point, but ..
• I'm not sure I fully agree because ..
Essere in disaccordo con un'opinione:
• Oh, come on!
• How can you say that?
• No, I don't agree/I disagree because ..
Arte:
• Disegno = Drawing
• Paesaggio = Landscape
• Capolavoro = Masterpiece
• Dipinto, quadro, pittura = Painting
• Ritratto = Portrait
• Scultura = Sculpture
Espressioni frequenti:
• Eccellenti lavori = Outstanding works
• Sarcofagi = Mummies
• Alba = Dawn
• Mostra = Exhibition
• Galleria d'arte = Art gallery
• Museo = Museum
• Mettere in mostra = To display
• Unlikely = Improbabile