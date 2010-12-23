Transcend and Excel

Transcend

The word transcend means to rise above something. In this case, it is a synonym for go beyond.Ex: Your kindness transcends what I originally thought of you. When we met, I found you too proud, but now I know otherwise.Ex: Your knowledge transcends the limited information that I have. Contrary to popular belief, I am not the class expert in the field of biology.The word transcend can also mean to outdo yourself or someone else. It also has a theological definition that means to rise above and become independent of time, the universe and human reality.Ex: Your chocolate cake transcends all others. The flavors merge to create a light, yet rich cocoa filled taste.Ex: The human spirit is said to transcend the material world. We are all more important than the possessions we own or the currency we use.





Excel

The word excel means to do very well in a particular area. It implies that you are better than anyone else in that specific respect.Ex: My brother excels in maths. I was sceptical about him getting an A in the hardest subject but he did it.Ex: I think you excel at sports. Most athletes experience moments of sloth, but I have never seen that happen when you are on the field.Excel can also mean to be superior to all others. In this case, it is a synonym for surpass.Ex: That race car excels all others in its class. It is truly the best as its speed and aerodynamics are beyond belief.Ex: The novel Huckleberry Finn, written by Mark Twain, is said to excel all other works of fiction. The book is famous for breaking apart racial stereotypes.