Time versus money

It is something that people struggle, we always make choice about the quality of our life.We live in a period where we are bombed by advertising that calls our attention, our affection, so it is quite sure the fact that we waste time watching Netflix or having stupid conversation on Instagram, getting the last Iphone or a pair of shoes of a super brand.there is a kind of a source of dissatisfaction,the fact that we are living for paycheck,living for bills so that is why we have to understand how to use time because life has no the revive button like in a videogame, so we do not have extra credit.Money does not buy happiness, poverty does not either.We like things that money can buy as health food, a home, education, entertainment so we cannot live as slacker forever, we have to work hard, hussle hard in order to have a nest egg built for the future.We have to spend money in right way because they will come back in multitudes.Money can buy our tools, our future.We have to prioritize our life, going trough in every aspect of our life as a parent ,as a child, as a friend because Seneca said life is too short, but as Ben Franklin said a penny saved is a penny earned, we have to consider money as minutes, chunks of time that we can use for doing stuff like spending time with your family, mental health and getting in shape .