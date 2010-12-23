Seat and Bench

Seat

Bench

A seat is a place where you can sit and rest. There are many different kinds of seats, but most of them are chairs used around a table or living area.Ex: Tom wanted a nice, comfortable seat to watch TV on. So, he bought a leather chair from the expensive furniture store in the town centre.Ex: We are planning to have a big family dinner this weekend, but there are not enough seats at the dining table. So, we will have to borrow a few chairs from our nextdoor neighbor.When you want to sit down, the phrase take a seat is commonly used. You can take a seat somewhere yourself, or you can invite someone to sit down by asking them to take a seat.Ex: If you are hosting a party, sometimes you have to tell your guests to take a seat. This is a great way to make them feel comfortable and let them know that you want them to stay.Ex: Josh was thirty minutes late for the play, so he had to take a seat at the back of the theater. We had to wait until the end of the show to find him.A bench is a long seat usually without a place to rest your back. Benches can be made of plastic, metal, or wood and are often used to provide seats for people at sporting events or outdoor situations.Ex: On New Year's Eve, Sally and I went for a walk in the park. When it got close to midnight, we sat on the park bench together and watched the fireworks in the sky.Ex: The Yankees Stadium is one of the biggest baseball stadiums in the world. There are so many benches that it can seat over 50,000 people.Unlike a regular bench, a workbench is not a place where people can sit. Instead, it is a tall table that people use to store tools or workers use to keep their tools organized for their job.Ex: Josh built a new garage on the side of his house just so he could have room for his workbench. He has so many tools that he needs a place to keep them organised.Ex: When I asked Sarah if I could borrow a hammer, she told me to look on her dad's workbench. So, I looked for it and found over 20 types of hammers there.