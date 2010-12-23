Passive, present deduction e altri concetti

Passive

Past deduction

Present simple=is+part participlePresent continuos=is being+part participlePresent perfect=have been+part participlePast simple=was+part participlePast continuos=was being+part participlePast perfect=had been+part participleFuture=will be+part participleFuture perfect=will have+part participleBe going to=is going to be+part participleAi modali si aggiunge il be(must shut=must be shut)Present deduction:-Must+base form=se siamo sicuri-May/might/could(not)+base form=se non siamo sicuri-Can't+base form=se è impossibile.-Must have+past participle= se siamo sicuri-May/might/could(not) have+base form=se non siamo sicuri-Can't/couldn't have+past participle=se è impossibile.Second conditional: If+subject+past simple,subject+would+base formper parlare di una situazione presente o futura che è improbabile o immaginariaThird conditional: If+subject+past perfect,subject+would have+past participleper parlare di qualcosa che non è successo nel passato e delle possibili conseguenze se le cose fossero andate in modo diversoMixed conditionals: If+subject+past perfect,subject+would+base formse si vuole collegare un'azione passata con il presente risultato(si usa spesso il now)Reported speech:Present simple=Past simplePresent continuos=Past continuosPresent perfect=Past perfectPast simple=Past perfectPast continuos=Past perfect continuous(had been driving)Will=WouldCan=CouldMay=MightI modali rimangono ugualiMy=HisThis=ThatHere=ThereTomorrow=The day after/the following dayYesterday=The day before/the previous dayLast week=The week before/the previous weekToday-tonight=That day-that night