Passive, present deduction e altri concetti

PassivePresent simple=is+part participle
Present continuos=is being+part participle
Present perfect=have been+part participle
Past simple=was+part participle
Past continuos=was being+part participle
Past perfect=had been+part participle
Future=will be+part participle
Future perfect=will have+part participle
Be going to=is going to be+part participle
Ai modali si aggiunge il be(must shut=must be shut)
Present deduction:
-Must+base form=se siamo sicuri
-May/might/could(not)+base form=se non siamo sicuri
-Can't+base form=se è impossibile.
Past deduction-Must have+past participle= se siamo sicuri
-May/might/could(not) have+base form=se non siamo sicuri
-Can't/couldn't have+past participle=se è impossibile.
Second conditional: If+subject+past simple,subject+would+base form
per parlare di una situazione presente o futura che è improbabile o immaginaria
Third conditional: If+subject+past perfect,subject+would have+past participle
per parlare di qualcosa che non è successo nel passato e delle possibili conseguenze se le cose fossero andate in modo diverso
Mixed conditionals: If+subject+past perfect,subject+would+base form
se si vuole collegare un'azione passata con il presente risultato(si usa spesso il now)
Reported speech:
Present simple=Past simple
Present continuos=Past continuos
Present perfect=Past perfect
Past simple=Past perfect
Past continuos=Past perfect continuous(had been driving)
Will=Would
Can=Could
May=Might
I modali rimangono uguali
My=His
This=That
Here=There
Tomorrow=The day after/the following day
Yesterday=The day before/the previous day
Last week=The week before/the previous week
Today-tonight=That day-that night